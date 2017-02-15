Mayville, Cass City lead area with nine wrestlers in regionals

The Mayville and Cass City wrestling teams tied for first place this year in the Greater Thumb Conference. And they also lead the Advertiser-area in wrestlers who qualified for Saturday’s Division 4 regional tournament.

With nine grapplers qualifying from each school, the Red Hawks and Wildcats will have the largest local contingent still alive in the individual state tournament.

In order to qualify for the individual regional tournament, an athlete must finish in the top four at districts. At regionals, there are eight wrestlers in each weight class, the top four of which advance to the state finals at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

In Division 3, Caro will compete at the Charlevoix regional tournament while Millington and Frankenmuth are at Richmond High School.

In Division 4, all area teams will be at New Lothrop.

Go to page B2 for a complete list of local regional qualifiers.

Division 3 (at Farwell)

Caro

Blain Wood (125, first)

John Botkins (125, third)

Patrick Ford (135, first)

Garrett Stoick (135, third)

D.J. Daniels (140, first)

Tim Millerov (189, second)

Lorenz Licudine (215, fourth)

Division 3 (at Montrose)

Millington

Dakota Tatro (119, second)

Brady Payne (145, first)

John Hitsman (152, fourth)

Jared Roehl (189, first)

Frankenmuth

Daniel Mills (153, third)

Kris Roche (189, first)

Nate Lambeth (215, second)

Division 4 (at Sandusky)

Mayville

Billy Dow (125, second)

Christian Lefler (130, first)

Steven Jackson (135, third)

Ben Hulley (140, first)

Zach Lefler (140, third)

Jake LaValley (145, first)

Logan LaBean (189, third)

Vinny Damiani (215, third)

Jackson Schenk (285, second)

Cass City

Tylor Cowdry (112, fourth)

Alex Jeffrey (119, fourth)

Hayden Larkin (130, fourth)

Seth Osentoski (135, second)

Darren Dickson (145, fourth)

Wyatt Dickson (160, first)

T.J. Moore (215, first)

Brent Baker (215, fourth)

Brad Baker (285, fourth)

Vassar

Zach Goss (103, first)

Hunter Baker (119, third)

Corbin Dundas (171, third)

Max Kukulski (135, fourth)

Jacob Langley (189, fourth)

Marlette

Cody Sanchez (103, second)

Andrew Webster (112, first)

Isiah Stewart (125, first)

Anthony Jackson (125, fourth)