Richard Lewis Putnam of Marlette, age 90, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Marlette Regional Hospital.

Richard was born December 18, 1926 in Ellington Township to the late Harold and Thelma (Hudson) Putnam and stepmother, Ailene Putnam. He served in the United States Army from March of 1945 to December of 1946 during WWII. Richard married Donna Jean Mileski on July 20, 1951 in Kingston. She died May 10, 1990.

Richard worked for Marlette Homes for over 25 years. He enjoyed many outdoor activities throughout his life, including hunting, fishing and camping.

Richard is survived by four sons, Thomas (Cheryl) Putnam, Jack (Anna) Putnam, Rick (Donna) Putnam and Kevin (Brenda) Putnam; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Jean Michalik and Norma (Richard) Krause; four brothers, Bob Putnam, Eugene Putnam, Larry Putnam and Jim Putnam; and several cousins including Betty Jakubos.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Putnam.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Marsh Funeral Chapel, Marlette, with veteran’s honors provided by Marlette VFW Post #4837. A dinner will follow at the Marlette VFW Hall at 4:30 p.m.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 1 p.m. till time of service at Marsh Funeral Chapel, Marlette.

Memorial Contributions may be made to United Hospice of Marlette.

