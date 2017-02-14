Leo D. Kratz of Caro, age 87, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Caro Community Hospital. Leo was born December 30, 1929 in Caro, the son of the late Herman and Ethel (Gulliver) Kratz. He enlisted with the United States Army near the end of World War II and was honorably discharged two years later. He would continue service to his country by enlisting with the Merchant Marines in a career as a deckhand and wheelman that spanned more than 40 years. While on leave from the Merchant Marines, Leo also worked in Port Huron for the railroad and as a ferryman, shuttling cars back and forth to Canada. He was united in marriage with the former Marian E. Primeau in January of 1954, and she preceded him in death in 1995. A frugal man by nature, Leo had a great eye for value and a varied collection of “treasures”.

Surviving are two sons, Leo D. Kratz II and his wife, Dawn, of Spencerville, Indiana, Greg Kratz of Caro; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with another on the way; two brothers, Herman and Dorothy Kratz of Caro, Dean Kratz of Caro; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Leo was preceded in death by one son, Brian Kratz in 2004; six brothers and sisters, Charlie, Robert, Lynn Devere and Thurman Kratz, Elaine Clinesmith and Janice Gould.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro. Burial will follow the service at the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 80 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider contributions to the Kratz Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Greg Kratz, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.