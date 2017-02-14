Dorothy Louise Healy of Cass City, 85, died following a short illness Friday, February 10, 2017 in Medilodge Cass City with her loving family by her side. She was born August 11, 1931 in Highland Park the first of five children born to Thomas Russell and Harriet Louise (Robinson) Burk. She married Delbert Comfort Healy January 14, 1950 in Cass City First Presbyterian Church. He died June 5, 2010.

Dorothy worked assembling auto parts in Owendale and Minden City until retiring in the early 1990s. Known as an excellent seamstress, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. Dorothy enjoyed reading, especially romance novels and Civil War history. Cooking and baking were a talent and gift of Dorothy’s. She loved preparing large family meals and sharing time with her family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Michael (Suzi) Healy of Caseville, Russell (Sue) Healy of Cass City, Louise McClorey of Cass City, Jeffrey (Cathy) Healy of Cass City; grandchildren: Scott (Jennifer) Healy, Serena Healy, Tara (Chase Webber) Gwisdalla, Cyrus (Tory) Healy, Elias (Sara) Healy, Steven (Heather) Walther, Lauren (Andrew) Holmes, Caitlyn (Dustyn Parrish) Healy, Ethan Healy; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Tyler, Liam, Zander, Owen, Connor, Cole; brother, Tom (Sherry) Burk; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters: Patricia Burk, Barbara Waggoner and Margaret Englehart.

Funeral service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City with Brad Speirs of Novesta Church of Christ officiating. Visitation was held Monday, February 23, 2017 from 2-9 p.m. and Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Rawson Memorial Library. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.