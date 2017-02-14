Delores I. Brimhal

Delores I. Brimhall of Caro, age 85, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at McLaren Medical Center – Bay Region in Bay City. Delores was born November 25, 1931 in New London, Ohio, the daughter of the late Benton and Mildred (Mann) Neel. She was a resident of New London and graduated from high school there. On December 29, 1967, Delores was united in marriage with Phil Brimhall, and he preceded her in death on October 7, 1999. Delores was a homemaker and operated her own tax preparation business. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She traveled the country and the world with friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are four children, Lisa Brimhall and Scott Miller of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Glenn Story of Caro, Guy Gray of Caro, Mark and Pat Gray of Fairgrove; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol and Larry Bartlett of Norwalk, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by a son, Gary Gray, formerly of Moore, Oklahoma.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with the Rev. Michele Hile officiating. Cremation will follow and burial will take place at a later date at Juniata Township Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until the time of service on Tuesday. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 548, Saginaw, MI 48606. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.