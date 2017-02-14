David A. Bezenah of Caro, age 75, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2017 at his home with his family and friends by his side. Dave was born July 28, 1941 in St. Clair, the son of the late Louis and Rose (Kirsch) Bezenah. He was a St. Clair High School graduate with the class of 1959. After graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Coast Guard and attained the rate of BM3. Dave was united in marriage with Linda Brown in Seal Beach, California on November 7, 1967. His career in law enforcement spanned some 33 years. He served with the Oceanside, California Harbor Police where he received the Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medal, as Harbor Master in Wrangell, Alaska, and then returned to Michigan to serve on both the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department and the Caro Fire Department. Dave was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1049, and the American Legion Post #7.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Linda; his children and their spouses, Jennifer and Lance Stolicker of Deckerville, Todd and Jennifer Bezenah of Webster, New York; his grandchildren, Gus and Beth Stolicker of Grand Rapids, Catherine A. House of Farmington, William Stolicker of Deckerville, Emily House of Deckerville, Will Bezenah of Webster, New York and Jesse Parlato of Webster, New York; his siblings, Rose Marie and Issac Williams of Harlinger, Texas, Margaret and John Shinski of St. Clair, and Nancy Zimmer of St. Clair; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Bezenah.

In honoring David’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Caro Volunteer Firefighters Association or the Fraternal Order of Police Scholarship Fund. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com