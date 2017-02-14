Betty Ann Germain, age 81 years, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Covenant Health Care in Saginaw. She was born on July 13, 1935 in Caro, the daughter of the late Archie and Anna (Engels) Callahan. On February 12, 1955, she married Donald Germain and after almost 50 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on January 24, 2004. Betty enjoyed playing euchre, listening to country music, reading, watching the Detroit Tigers and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from Grede Foundry after 38 years of service. Betty was a member of the Vassar F.O.E. Arie # 2380 Ladies Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge #1049 in Caro.

Surviving family include her children, Donna (Dan) Hoover, Bonnie (Don) Gohs and Scott (Leatha) Germain; son-in-law, James Matzke; grandchildren, Ronda (Tim) Piorkowski, John (Jenny) Huizar, Jamie Matzke, Lindsay Germain, Josh and Jessica Kamrad, Justin (Amber) Gohs and Eva Gohs; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Bonnie) Callahan; sisters, Marylou (Walter) Kreil and Evelyn Greer; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Cathy Matzke; sister, Geneva Wickings; brothers, Floyd, Tom and Archie, Jr. Callahan.

Funeral service was at the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St. in Vassar and burial followed at Riverside Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to the Vassar Bullard Sanford Memorial Library.