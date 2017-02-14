Ronald Terbrack of Tuscola County, age 61, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, February 11, 2017, after a two-year struggle with laryngeal and lung cancer.

Ron was born in 1955, son of the late Clarence V. Terbrack and Delores (Gentner) Terbrack, grandson of the late John L. Terbrack and Cecelia (Booms) Terbrack and the late Bernard Gentner and Mary (Volmering) Gentner, son-in-law of the late George A. Noakes and JoAnne Noakes. Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Deborah Terbrack. They married November 30, 1977, Troy.

Ron graduated from Troy High School in 1973 and attended OCC for machine repair. Ron worked at Lovell Extrusion, Braun Engineering and MNP Corporation as a machine repair leader, for a combined total of 34 years. He happily retired at the age of 51 and moved up north to “the cottage.”

Ron was an active member of AA for nearly two decades, serving many positions in Tuscola and Huron County. He was an avid deer hunter who harvested more than 30 deer, the largest a 10-pt buck. Ron also enjoyed fishing with “Captain Rick” and other family; together they won two salmon fishing championships in Harbor Beach. Ron could fix anything and everything; even in retirement, he spent time as a handyman and painter, scrapped metal, plowed snow and more. Ron rode it out until the very end; enjoying every day he had, while serving as a role model for the rest of us on how to truly live.

Ron is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughter, Yolanda and husband, Nestor Lopez-Duran; son, Brian and significant other Rachel Douglas; mother, Delores and stepfather Harry Roggenbuck, mother-in-law, JoAnne Noakes; brother, Robert and wife, Shirley Terbrack; sisters: Nancy and husband, Gary Windingland, Susan and husband, Richard Fisher II, Karen and husband, Robert Larkin, Sharon and husband, John McGillis, Kathy and husband, Dave Pollock; sister-in-law, Suzanne Mork; brother-in-law, William A. Mork; brother-in-law, George A. Noakes Jr. and wife, Eileen; stepbrothers: Brian and wife, Susan Roggenbuck, Scott and wife, Cindy Roggenbuck, Leon and wife, Amy Roggenbuck, Dean Roggenbuck; stepsister, Renee and husband, David Chumbler; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition, Ron was preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation and viewing will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly; burial will take place in the Spring at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ruth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Hospice Service — Marlette. Please visit smigielskifuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and share your memories of Ron.