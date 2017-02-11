2017 to bring changes to Caro youth baseball and softball

CARO — Caro Little League is no more. The youth ball and bat sport is now called Caro Baseball/Softball Federation.

A name change is just one of several modifications the Caro baseball and softball program is undergoing before play starts this spring.

“What we want to do is have more competition in Caro as a whole, and another level of play,” said Caro Baseball/Softball Federation President Chris Wilcox. “We feel kids have been rushed through the programs. We want the kids to have fun, but at the same time we’re trying to build a skill base.”

With baseball and softball registration right around the corner, Wilcox spoke to The Advertiser about what Caro-area residents can expect once the season starts.

One of the most notable changes is a new “buffer” league between “Swing-Pitch” league and the 10 years old and younger level.

Like in the past, Caro will still offer multiple leagues, depending on a child’s age, with one new addition. In previous years, Caro Little League consisted of T-ball — the player puts the ball in play by hitting it off a stationary “T” — swing-pitch, in which a player hits a ball delivered from a pitching machine, and fast pitch, which is traditional fast pitch baseball and softball. Those three types of league are still in order for 2017, along with one new addition — a loosely-enforced real-pitch league, meant to provide a transition from the machine-pitch league to fast pitch.

“It’s a buffer league to get the kids ready for 10U,” Wilcox said. “It’s the next step from using a pitching machine, this league is going to use a coach or pitcher (from the opposing team), if the kid is having trouble then someone else can give it a shot. There are no walks, we want the kids to hit the ball and put it into play.”

The age breakdown for Caro Baseball/Softball Federation is as follows: Kids at 5 or 6 years of age play T-ball; 6 and 7 year olds play swing-pitch (unless coaches feel their skill level is better suited for 8U, also known as coach/player-pitch); 8 year olds (along with younger kids with an adequate skill level) play 8U. Youths 9 years old and older play in the league that matches their age (10U, 12U or 14U).

“The hope is that with the new 8U, kids can bridge the gap between machine-pitch and minors (what the 10U level is traditionally called), so they aren’t too pressured to move up too quickly, Wilcox said.”

The new 8U league has a few differences from traditional baseball. For example: A coach can pitch; the pitcher’s circle is eight-feet in diameter and the pitcher can toss from anywhere inside; their is a five-run per inning limit.

Caro Baseball/Softball Federation will also offer Weeball this year, for children under age 5. Wilcox described Weeball as being like a practice, where kids learn the basics of the game.

All leagues from 8U and younger will consist of co-ed teams. Once players move past 8U, girls play softball and boys play baseball (unless a girl wishes to play baseball instead).

Caro Athletic Director Dave Bitzer is making an effort to improve youth sports programs in the Caro area. Near the end of last year, he held a meeting with several youth sports volunteers and coaches. Wilcox was at the meeting.

“We want the youth to grow, and that will help out the high school programs,” Wilcox said. “This is part of a district-wide plan to prepare these kids to understand the game better. They need to be taught fundamental skills before actually getting into playing.”

Wilcox, who has two sons — 7-year-old Alex and 4-year-old Evan — plans to coach a team (and son Alex) in the new 8U league. He has been working with a coaching coordinator — Caro resident Trevor Grice — who has the responsibility of holding camps and clinics, in an effort to develop the fundamental skills of local baseball and softball players.

“I feel like he is going to be a real asset for us,” Wilcox said. “Caro used to have a coaching coordinator, but hasn’t had one for a while, and I think it’s really going to help the kids learn about the basics of the game.”

Another big change is that Caro ended its affiliation with Little League Baseball. In previous years, Caro Little League would send teams to the state tournament where, if a team played well enough, it could end up on ESPN in August playing in the Little League World Series. Most Thumb-area youth baseball and softball associations play in the same district with teams from Saginaw and Bay City — which feature leagues with many more kids.

“We didn’t fare well against the Bay City teams,” Wilcox said. “So we’re stepping away from Little League, I think you’re going to see that more around the Thumb-area — teams taking a step back.”

Caro Baseball/Softball Federation is also bucking the traditional method of selecting teams. In most youth leagues, coaches — many times a player’s father or mother — draft teams, often picking friends of his or her child. The new method of selecting teams in Caro will be based on a point system. During an initial tryout, players will be graded by volunteers that determine a player’s skill level. Players will receive points based on their ability to throw, hit, catch and run the bases. Then players will be split up into teams accordingly.

Since Caro doesn’t field enough players at most levels to have a league with more than a couple of teams, Caro Baseball/Softball Federation will continue to play games against leagues from other area communities.

With a cold-weather spell currently sitting over the area, baseball and softball may seem like a long way away, but registration begins next week. All registration is done at Caro Area District Library, 840 W. Frank St. in Caro. Registration forms will be accepted Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost is $25 for Weeball, $50 for T-ball and Swing-Pitch and $60 for 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U baseball and softball. There is a $10 late fee for registration after March 4 and there is a mandatory volunteer fee of $25.

Registration forms will be available at Caro Area District Library, or can be downloaded, and brought to the library already filled out, at Caro Baseball/Softball Federation’s Facebook page.

Caro Baseball/Softball Federation is currently looking for umpires for the upcoming season.