Scott “Rare” Darwin Buhl of Mayville, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at home.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Mayville United Methodist Church with Pastor John Ball officiating.

Family will receive visitors Monday, February 13, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. at the Avram Funeral Home, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family discretionary fund.

Scott was born June 5, 1962 in Marlette to Thornton Buhl and Barbara Scott. He was a 1980 Mayville High School graduate. On July 10, 1982, Scott married Teri Young at the Deerfield Free Methodist Church. Scott was a member of the Mayville Eagles and Michigan Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union. He loved hunting, golfing, back-road driving, ice fishing, the Detroit Lions, playing with his granddaughter and spending time with family and friends.

Scott is survived by his children, Evan (Sarah) Buhl and Tessa (Josh) Campbell; mother, Barbara Scott of Mayville; father, Thornton (Maxine) Buhl of Mayville; granddaughter, Annabelle; brothers, Rodney Buhl, Robert (Katheryn) Buhl, Frank (Brenda) Buhl, and Brad Buhl all of Mayville; his girlfriend, Kathleen Spencer of Mayville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Teri in 2006.

Friends may share an online condolence at: www.avramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln Street, Mayville, MI 48744 989-843-5441.