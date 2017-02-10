Norma J. Joann Asher of Cass City, age 88, died following a long illness Tuesday, February 7, 2017 in Tuscola County Medical Care Community, Caro. She was born December 18, 1928 in Detroit the third of four children born to John and Anna (Glac) Kapala. She married Alden M. Asher January 28, 1947 in Cass City. He died November 15, 1995.

Joann moved with her family to the Deford area as a young child. She attended Leak Country School then went on to Cass City High School where she met and fell in love with Alden Asher. Joann was a tailor for Asher’s Men’s Wear. She worked as a graphic artist at the Cass City Chronicle since 1965 retiring after over 40 years of service. Joann was an active member of Our Lady Consolata Parish St. Pancratius Catholic Church and was active in their Women’s Altar Society. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of the Bridge Club in Cass City. Joann was very creative and enjoyed sewing, basket weaving, painting, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Joann is survived by her children: David M. (Pamela) Asher of Goodyear, Arizona, John A. (Doreen) Asher of Alva, Florida, Diane M. (James) Bemboom of Wrightwood, California, Susan M. (James) Hillaker of Cass City; grandchildren: Paul Asher, Kevin (Wendy) Asher, Aaron (Marin) Asher, Christi Newkirk, Lesli (Brad) Roberts, Nicole Bemboom, Stephanie Bemboom, Carrie (Andrew Schinnerer) Hillaker, Allie (Eric) Nye; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Joann is preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law: Anthony (Mary Ann) Kapala, Norbert (Rita) Kapala; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Edward) Bilicki; daughter-in-law, Sharon Asher.

Funeral service was held 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 in Our Lady Consolata Parish, St. Pancratius Catholic Church, Cass City with Rev. Thomas Held officiating. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery, Cass City. Visitation at Kranz Funeral Home was held from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. and from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Pallbearers for Mrs. Asher will be: Jim Hillaker, Paul Asher, Kevin Asher, Aaron Asher, Eric Nye and Andrew Schinnerer. Memorials may be made to United Hospice of Marlette or Forget-Me-Not’s at Tuscola County Medical Care Community. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.