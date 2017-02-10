‘Horrific crash’ in Huron County leaves one dead

A 40-year-old Caseville woman died Thursday in a Huron County accident described by Sheriff Kelly Hanson as a “horrific crash.”

Hanson said in a release that Sheila M. Iseler of Caseville was travelling eastbound on Dunn Road when a pickup being driven by 22-year-old Todd Babbitt, also of Caseville, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Dunn and Maxwell roads in Huron County’s Chandler Township, southeast of Caseville. (See interactive map below)

Todd Babbitt’s brother, Shawn Babbitt, 21, also was in his vehicle. The brothers were transported to Sheurer Hospital and Shawn Babbitt was later flown out of the county with life-threatening injuries.

Late Friday, Hanson said he could not confirm reports that Shawn Babbitt had died.

Hanson reported that Iseler died at the scene of the accident Thursday. She had to be cut from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. Hanson said he had debated about releasing the pictures of the vehicles involved due to the nature of the “horrific crash.”

The investigation into what happened at the intersection continues.

“All we can say at this time is that Babbitt did not yield the Iseler vehicle and several impacted with it,” Hanson said. “Many factors will be taken into consideration, such as road conditions, mechanical issues, speed, possible distractions, toxicology, witness accounts, and so on.”

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. and the scene was cleared about four hours later.

In addition to the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, responding to the scene were Winsor Township Fire Department, Elkton EMS, and and investigator for the Huron Medical Examiner’s Office.

Since 2013, the Huron County Sheriff’s Department has handled seven fatality accidents that have claimed 14 lives as a result of either failing to stop or failing to yield.

Hanson said the Huron County Sheriff’s Department has a zero tolerance approach to failing to stop.

“Many tickets have been issued from those types of violations yet accidents continued to occur,” Hanson said in a statement. He urges the public “to always stop when they’re required to and to vigilantly look both ways all the time.”

“Don’t put yourself in a position to let the consequences take a life to realize it,” Hanson said.

