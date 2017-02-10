Douglas W. Anklam (THEE NIPPER), 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 in his residence in Mercedes, Texas. Doug was born on Friday the 13th, July 1951 to Cecil and Gertrude (Pringle) Anklam in Saginaw. Doug was the fourth of eight children. He graduated in 1969 from Reese High School, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He joined the U.S. Navy in August 1969 and was honorably discharged in January 1971. Doug retired from General Motors (Saginaw Manufacturing/Delphi Chassis) in 1999 after 30.4 years of service. Doug loved all sports and participated in fast pitch and slow pitch softball leagues, walleye fishing and was an avid golfer. However, he loved bowling the most. Doug bowled in leagues in Saginaw, Bay City, Frankenmuth, Caro, Reese, Richville, and Standish. Over the years, Doug attended 20 national and many state and local tournaments and achieved two separate, perfect 300 games in 1993 and 2006. Doug served on the Frankenmuth Bowling Association as a board member for 16 years and retired as president in 2000. Doug was also honored with an induction to the Frankenmuth/Vassar Hall of Fame in November 2008. Doug married Linda Lou Gassman on September 28, 1998. Doug’s easy going and down-to-earth personality resulted in an extensive list of friends and family who survive him to cherish his memory and share some great stories. Doug is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Stacey Anklam of London, England, Jill (Geoffrey) Lansky of Kalamazoo; step-children, Brian (Missy) Canfield of Clio, Susan (Jerry) Osborne of Wetumpka, Alabama, Major Jason (Christin) Tebedo. Doug has been blessed with nine grandchildren, Cassie, Scotty and Rosie Canfield; Ajsik, Avah, and Adi Lansky; Evan Chartrand, Hannah Grace Royal, and Alexis Tebedo; and one great-grandchild, Asher; his brothers, Cecil Jr. and Roger Anklam; brother-in-law, Steve Parker; sister-in-law, Paula Anklam; and mother-in-law, Delphine Gassman; along with special nephews and nieces, Scott and Chad Parker and their families; Laura Anklam and Lisa (Scott) Elders; Ryan, Tony, and Stephen Anklam survive their favorite Uncle Doug. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clayton, Michael, and Leonard; Doug’s best friend and brother, Arthur; his favorite and only sister, Janet; sister-in-law, Ann Anklam; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and great friends. Doug and Linda spent the last nine winters in Harlingen/Mercedes, Texas, making many friends and lived in AuGres in the summer where they have made strong bonds with many people. Doug will be sorely missed by Larry and Marty Violette, Captain Ken and Joann Watson. Cremation has taken place and Doug will be laid to rest with his other family members in Buena Vista Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled in Michigan at a later date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home and Crematory (956)797-5500.