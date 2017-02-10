Douglas O. Plain of Reno, Nevada, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2017 at Renown Regional Medical Center. Douglas was born on June 19, 1949 in Clifford. He lived for his first 29 years in Michigan, marrying his wife Sally (Reber) in 1972. He welcomed his first son, Casey, in 1977. His second son, Adam, was born in 1980 in Illinois. The family then moved to California, where they lived for many years. After his retirement, Doug and his wife moved to Reno, Nevada. During his life, he worked as a farmer, quality engineer, and investor. Doug was a loving husband, proud and devoted father, and an enthusiastic Papa. He was an honorable man of exceptional integrity. Douglas is survived by his wife Sally; sons, Casey (Christina) of Evanston, Illinois, and Adam (Renee) of Carson City, Nevada. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Darren, Mason, Henry and Kayla.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Arlene Plain, and brothers James D. and David.

A private memorial was held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice in Doug’s name.