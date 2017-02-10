Dorothy Irene Schmuck of Unionville, age 90, passed away February 9, 2017, in the comfort of her home.

Dorothy was born in Saginaw on November 24, 1926, to William and Amelia (Miller) Nitz. At age 10, Dorothy was lovingly adopted by her mother’s second husband, Jacob Seibel. Dorothy attended Bendle High School in Burton where she graduated with the class of 1944. On June 27, 1948, she married Robert Schmuck of Unionville. She worked for the State Savings Bank of Unionville for 32 years. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was active in the Ladies’ Aide and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She also taught Sunday school for several years. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Don (Gail) Schmuck and daughter, Janet (Eric) Roedel; grandchildren: Michael (Jill) Sella, Angela (Andy) Michalak, Terry (Abby) Sella, and Adam Schmuck; great-grandchildren: Lindsay, Madison, Kerilyn and Joseph Sella, Blaine Schmuck, Lillian Michalak, and Archer Sella; sisters: Betty Bauer and Donna (Dave) Sting; many nieces and nephews; and special caregivers: Dave and Donna Balzer.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on December 18, 2010; brothers: Donald and Harold; and sister-in-law, Elaine Seibel.

Per Dorothy’s request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Unionville at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Columbia Township Library.

Arrangements handled by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com.