Several fire departments respond to Sanilac County barn fire

Multiple fire departments responded Wednesday to a large barn fire along South Ubly Road (M-19) in Sanilac County’s Austin Township.

Police and fire responded to the address at 7701 S. Ubly Road.

The fire destroyed several structures owned by Scott Grifka, 44, of Bingham Township, including the farm’s main wooden barn built in 1926.

Mike Grifka, 75, – Scott Grifka’s father – lives in a farmhouse at the fire scene.

Mike Grifka said the fire destroyed buildings and equipment valued at several hundred thousand dollars.

Mike Grifka doesn’t know how the fire started, but said neighbors reported it to him about 3:45 p.m.

Mike Grifka said he was born in the farmhouse and still lives there along with his wife, Helen. The home was damaged by the fire, and firefighters were on scene as late as 7 p.m.protecting several nearby outbuildings from any fire.

Scott Grifka is a cash-crop farmer though the family used to milk cows in one of the buildings destroyed by the fire.

No livestock were inside the structures destroyed by fire, though.

Mike Grifka said no one was injured due to the blaze, which took place on a day the wind-chill factor was about zero degrees at the site of the fire.

Bingham Township Fire Department was in charge of the scene.

Also responding were departments from Argyle Township, Minden City, and Elkland Township.

The barn is located about 15 miles northeast of Cass City, and about five miles south of Ubly (north of Spencer Road and south of Soule Road, on the west side of M-19). (See interactive map below)

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com