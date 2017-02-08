Animal controversy sparks charity Vassar Theatre event

When Vassar Theatre owners and pet lovers Susan and Andreas Fuchs saw the controversy surrounding the new film “A Dog’s Purpose,” they decided to do something special: donate the proceeds of ticket sales from the movie to animal welfare.

“At Vassar Theatre, we believe the film’s message about how dogs enrich our lives is the more important one to be told,” said Andreas Fuchs, co-owner, Vassar Theatre, 140 E Huron Ave., Vassar.

“A Dog’s Purpose” is about a dog who is reincarnated as different breeds and into different families over the course of several decades, until he reconnects with his original owner and finds his real reason for existing.

Animal lovers were shocked when a video surfaced appearing to show abuse of one of the film’s canine actors. The video shows an animal trainer forced the clearly distressed German Shepherd into rough water in a tank set up for filming.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals went so far as to call for a boycott of the film.

Meanwhile, producer Gavin Polone wrote in an article for “The Hollywood Reporter” that the video actually mischaracterizes what happened on set.

Likewise W. Bruce Cameron, Petoskey, Michigan-born author of the book and co-screenwriter, wrote on his Facebook page, “I found the video we’ve all seen to be shocking because when I was on set, the ethic of everyone was the safety and comfort of the dogs.”

Now that the controversy has faded, the Fuchses said they still plan to use Vassar Theatre showings of “A Dog’s Purpose” to benefit animals.

Not only are they donating profits of movie ticket sales, but also plan to hold their third pet supply drive.

The first two drives were conducted in conjunction with screenings of the movies “Max” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Those who donate will receive raffle tickets for prizes when they bring dry and canned food, treats, toys, bedding and blankets to the show.

All items and proceeds are to be shared among Leggo’s Animal Haven (Millington https://www.facebook.com/leggosanimal haven/), Project Underdog (Saginaw https://www.facebook.com/saginaw underdog/) and Tuscola County Animal Control Shelter (Caro www.tcac.petfinder.com).

Trish Barnes at Saginaw’s Project Underdog, which helps people with the costs of pet ownership, said that Vassar Theatre’s donations help them “give dog food to people in need.”

Project Underdog has given out 36 Igloo dog houses and at least one custom-built dog house that was donated through the theater’s pet supply drives, according to Barnes, who is also a Saginaw animal control officer. She further stated that these donations have helped “bring down the number of animal cruelty cases.”

Information about pet guardianship and care, provided by Tuscola/Sanilac Animal Control Shelter, will be available at the theater.

On Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 11 and 12, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), moviegoers can meet their new best friend(s). Leggo’s Animal Haven will bring some of their adoptable pets to Vassar Theatre.

Showtimes for “A Dog’s Purpose” — which begins showing in Vassar on Thursday, Feb. 9 — are listed on the theater’s Facebook page and on the website vassartheatre.net.

Caroline Goetze is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at caroline@tcadvertiser.com