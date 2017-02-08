2/3 boys’ basketball results

Friday games

REESE — Trailing 28-22 at halftime of its Greater Thumb West contest at Reese Friday, the Unionville-Sebewaing Area boys’ basketball got its offense rolling in the second half — resulting in a 64-59 win.

Entering the contest, the Patriots were 5-0 in league play, including a 61-45 home win against Reese on Jan. 6 — which until Friday was Reese’s only GTW loss.

Now at 6-0, USA is two games ahead of Reese (4-2 in the GTW, 8-5 overall) with four league games remaining on the slate. Bad Axe is also 4-2 in the Greater Thumb West, with both of its losses coming to USA and Reese.

Micah Cramer led four Patriots in double figures Friday with 15 points while older brother Harrison Cramer added 13 and Hunter Bohn and Mike Kemp contributed 11 and 10 points respectively. Kemp, Tyler Heckroth and Isaiah Williamson all pulled down five rebounds for USA (10-2 overall).

Kyle Stockmeyer paced the Rockets with 16 points while Gabe Robinson chipped in with 15 and Jake Galsterer added 11. Robinson led Reese in rebounding with five.

USA hosts Vassar Friday in a GTW contest. Reese is home today against non-league opponent Saginaw Nouvel. The Patriots beat Vassar 61-14 in their first matchup in January.

Bad Axe 50, Vassar 39

VASSAR — Vassar led 14-13 after one quarter of its Greater Thumb West contest against Bad Axe Friday. But the Hatchets’ outscored Vassar 17-4 in the second, and carried the momentum to a 50-39 win.

Luke Bogert was high-scorer for the Vulcans with 11 points while Steven Hecht added eight. Hecht and Caleb Weisenberger each grabbed seven rebounds for Vassar.

The Vulcans (3-10, 1-5) host Bay City All Saints today in a non-league contest.

Cass City 53, Laker 47

CASS CITY — Tied 22-22 at halftime, the Red Hawks won the second half — and the Greater Thumb West game.

Freshman Sandyn Cuthrell scored 11 points to pace Cass City while Joey Krol tossed in 10 and Chase Winter and Brad Hacker each contributed nine.

The Red Hawks (6-7, 2-4) have a non-league game today against Capac.

Bridgeport 48, Caro 36

CARO — Kyle Fetting scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds but the Tigers fell to Bridgeport, the No. 4 team in Class B.

Steven Strachan added nine points and nine rebounds for Caro, which fell to 7-5 and 3-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference East.

Charles Garrett scored most of the Bearcats’ points — 28.

Bridgeport beat the Tigers 68-55 in their first meeting.

Caro is back in league action today at Millington.

Frankenmuth 69, Millington 33

FRANKENMUTH — Mario Whitley scored 25 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out six assists for the Eagles, which blew the Tri-Valley Conference East game open with a 26-7 second quarter (Frankenmuth led 14-11 after the first quarter).

Sam Gray scored 11 points and Aaron Haubenstricker contributed 10 points and collected eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Ethan Brady paced the Cardinals with 12 points and Cameron Henderson added seven.

Frankenmuth edged Millington in the first matchup of the two, 48-47, in December.

Both teams are back in TVC East action today, Frankenmuth at Birch Run, and Millington at home against Caro.

Dryden 45, Kingston 22

DRYDEN — Leading 14-11 at halftime, Dryden outscored the Cardinals 31-11 in the second half of the North Central Thumb League game.

Nathan Cloyd and Grant Koehler each scored five points to pace Kingston which fell to 5-4 in the league and 8-7 overall.

Dryden defeated Kingston in a much closer contest — 26-24 — in December.

The Cardinals return to NCTL action Friday at Peck.

Marlette 61, Ubly 46

UBLY — The Red Raiders opened up a 45-14 halftime lead. Which was good considering they were outscored 20-1 in the third quarter of the Greater Thumb East matchup.

Marlette is now 14-1 and 6-0 in league play.

Isaac Dale led the way for the Red Raiders with double-double totals of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Bryce George also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Barret George added 16 points and Ethan McKenney chipped in with 10 points.

Marlette is back in GTE action Friday at home against Harbor Beach.

Deckerville 53, Mayville 35

MAYVILLE — The Wildcats fell to 2-7 in the North Central Thumb League and 4-9 overall with the loss.

Jeffery Frost paced Mayville with 12 points and eight rebounds and Jared Hoag also reached double figures with 10 points.

The Wildcats host NCTL opponent Dryden Friday.

North Branch 56, Essexville Garber 51

NORTH BRANCH — The Broncos got payback for a 77-58 December loss and earned their first Tri-Valley Conference East win in the process.

Kaleb Bickel scored six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter while Adam Barrows and Riley Bugg tossed in 11 and 10 respectively for North Branch (6-8, 1-7).

The Broncos are at TVC East rival, and the No. 4 team in Class B, Bridgeport today.