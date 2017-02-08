2/3 and 2/6 girls’ basketball results

Friday games

Reese, 49 Unionville-Sebewaing Area 31

REESE — The Reese girls’ basketball team keeps on winning — and keeps on moving up in the state rankings.

Now ranked No. 2 in Class C, the Rockets took a big step towards a Greater Thumb West championship with a 49-31 win over rival Unionville-Sebewaing Area Friday.

Reese, which bolted out to a 29-14 halftime lead, improved to 6-0 in league play and 13-1 overall. Its only loss came against Saginaw Valley Lutheran in overtime in the season-opener.

USA fell to 7-7 and 4-3 in the GTW.

Madi Thompson and Taylor Findlay led a balanced Reese attack with 10 points each. Sophee Robinson added nine points and Savannah Comstock scored eight. Findlay paced the Rockets with nine rebounds and Tori Gunlock grabbed eight.

Reese played Sandusky, the No. 1 team in Class C, Tuesday in a matchup of the top two teams in the state. Results were not available by press time.

Reese next plays at home Thursday against Cass City. The Patriots host Vassar, also on Thursday.

Monday games

Kingston 41, Peck 15

PECK — The Cardinals improved to 11-0 in the Stars Division of the North Central Thumb League with the win. Peck is presently in first place in the NCTL Stripes Division.

The Kingston defense shined again. It has allowed over 17 points in a league game just twice this season.

Jillyan Dinsmore led the Cardinals (14-2 overall) with 13 points while Lily Lyons added 11 and Camryn MacGuire contributed eight.

Kingston continues its conference slate Thursday at home against Kinde-North Huron.

Kinde-North Huron 43, Mayville 32

KINDE — The Wildcats led 26-24 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on after the half in the North Central Thumb League game.

Over half the points in the contest were scored by two players. North Huron’s Paige Woodke was game-high scorer with 23 points while Mayville’s Lauryn Frenzel scored 19 for Mayville.

Jenna Franks scored seven and had eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Frenzel also grabbed eight rebounds.

Mayville (5-11, 3-8) returns to league action Thursday at home against Dryden.