Susan “Sue” Skinner of Caro, age 60, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at St. Mary’s of Michigan in Saginaw, following a lingering illness. Sue was born April 24, 1956 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Maurice Mull, Sr. and Lucille (Brent) Mull. She will be best remembered as “Mom” to everyone, and she loved spoiling them with endless baked goods. She also enjoyed time spent with her cat, Max, watching the Detroit Tigers, and listening to the singer, Shaggy. Sue’s spare time was spent in the garden, watching birds and tending to her many bird houses.

Sue is survived by her “adopted” daughter, JoAnne Lane and family of Saginaw; two brothers, James Mull of Georgia, Maurice Mull, Jr. of Battle Creek; half-brother, Earl Mull of Snover; step-sister, Robin Brown of Oscoda; step-brother, Vic Kellar II of Snover; six nieces and nephews, James, Jacob, Rachael, Jessica, Samantha and Travis Mull; cousin, Denise Stevens; and best friends, Mary and Jimmy Ostrand and family. Sue was preceded in death by her life partner, Jeff Farr.

In keeping with Sue’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later this spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Skinner Family Discretionary Fund, c/o JoAnne Lane, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts, and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.