Patricia Ann Goforth of Vassar, age 84, died Sunday morning, February 5, 2017 at Medilodge of Frankenmuth. In accordance with Patricia’s wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Vassar Veterans Military Support Group.

Patricia was born January 16, 1933, in Gladwin, the daughter of the late Ray and Etta (Jacobs) Wilson. She married Thomas Grier Goforth on December 5, 1955 in Flint. Pat and Tom spent all of their time together, enjoying antique collecting, riding horses, traveling and raising their children. They eventually moved to Vassar where they built their own home and had a hobby farm with various livestock, raised dogs and always a large garden, harvesting and canning every year the fruits of their labor. Pat and Tom also owned and operated Maple Road Antiques for 25 years, in which they collected and restored antique furniture. They enjoyed spending time with family and traveling together to North Carolina, Florida, and out West. Patricia was a school teacher, teaching in a one room school house on Old Mission Peninsula near Traverse City and later being employed by Millington Community Schools as a teacher for 15 years before retiring in the early 1970s to spend more time with her husband and children.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Raye (Joe) Rader; sons, Marvin Goforth and Garrison Goforth; grandchildren Tricia Mae Hauger, Preston (Andrea) Goforth, Tom, Garrett, and Emma Goforth as well as extended family and friends.

