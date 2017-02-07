Merrill G. Hagen of Caro, age 97, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro, following a period of declining health. Merrill was born July 29, 1919 in Bad Axe, and was a 1938 graduate of Ubly High School. Shortly after, he enlisted with the Merchant Marines, serving seven years during World War II. Merrill was united in marriage with the former Isabell I. McIntosh on February 18, 1950 in Detroit, and she preceded him in death on August 24, 2011. His working career was spent as a diesel operator for Thumb Electric in Caro for 32 years, retiring in 1982. Merrill was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 67 years, St. Christopher Parish in Caro and the Caro Knights of Columbus #3224. He became well known locally for the countless miles he walked with his dog around town.

Merrill is survived by six sons and their spouses, Mike and Vivian Hagen of Florida, David and Mary Hagen of Vassar, Patrick Hagen and Amy Gierhart of Caro, Gerard and Carol Hagen of Maryland, Gus and Kay Hagen of Nebraska, Eric Hagen of Caro; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. In addition to his wife and parents, Merrill was preceded in death by one son, Mathew Hagen and four siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Christopher Parish, Sacred Heart site, in Caro with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to St. Christopher Parish in Caro or the Forget-Me-Nots of the Tuscola County Medical Care Community. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.