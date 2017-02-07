David A. (Dave) Shurtz of Millington, age 58, passed away early Sunday morning February 5, 2017 at his residence with his family at his side.

Dave was born in Saginaw on June 25, 1958 and was the son of Charles and Judith (Simpson) Shurtz. Growing up in the Millington area, Dave was a graduate from Millington High School class of 1976. He served our country by serving in the U.S. Navy. For several years, he was employed as a District Manager for the Sunoco Gas Corporation out of Saginaw. On July 2, 1977, Dave married Janet (Jan) Rivard, and together they have celebrated 39 years of marriage. Dave was an Eagle Scout, loved to hunt, fish, and most of all spend time with the grandkids and the family.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jan; three children, Joshua Shurtz, Danielle Shurtz and her son Aidan Shurtz, Jeremy and Amy (Oke) Shurtz and their son Alexander (Lex) Shurtz; his father, Charles Shurtz; a brother, Jim Shurtz; and a sister, Susan Shurtz; as well as other extended family and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Shurtz.

In keeping with Dave’s request, cremation has taken place. The family is planning a time to celebrate Dave’s life for later in the spring or this summer. Memorial gifts of remembrance can be directed to a charity of one’s choice, or you may want to consider the Boy Scouts of America. Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington has been assisting the family with the arrangements. You’re welcome to express personal condolences, share a memory, or light a candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com.