Showtime: Frankenmuth fans seek a title of their own

FRANKENMUTH — Fans went to a boys’ basketball game at Frankenmuth High School on Wednesday night and a party of preppies broke out, courtesy of a crowd that has achieved statewide recognition for its antics.

Imagine scores of high-school students — many sporting 1980s attire — passionately singing, in unison,stet a cappella version of one of their signature songs, “Last Christmas” by the 1980s pop-music duo Wham!.

It was that kind of, umm, unpredictable party.

“That song’s a tradition,” said Chip DeGrace, 53, a volunteer photographer at sporting and theatrical events at Frankenmuth High, where the school’s student section is one of five nominees for the state’s best high school student cheering section.

“I love it when they sing it, because even if they were trying to be obnoxious, it sounds too good to be obnoxious,” said DeGrace, photographing the Frankenmuth Eagles’ 79-56 victory over the Flint Powers Catholic High School Chargers.

Frankenmuth is one of a quintet of schools nominated by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, or MHSAA, for the “Battle of the Fans” title. The winner, determined by the MHSAA Student Advisory Council, will be announced Feb. 17.

Frankenmuth won that statewide title in the inaugural “battle” in 2012.

Judges rate student sections on factors including positive sportsmanship, student body participation and originality of cheers.

When asked to describe the Frankenmuth student section, Shafer Webb, 17, a senior and one of its leaders, said “I think my first words would be ‘Wow,’ because if you just look at our costumes, a lot of the times they’re much more ridiculous than they even are tonight.”

As he spoke regarding the student-chosen theme of “Prep Night” for Wednesday’s battle against Flint Powers, Webb wore aviator sunglasses and shorts revealing high white socks, with a sweater tied around his neck and a Detroit Tigers baseball cap on backward.

“A lot of the people really get into it,” said Webb, son of Jon and Anne Webb. “Everyone dresses up and it’s really fun, and we always try to be different than any other school.”

Judges from the Michigan High School Athletic Association Student Advisory Council evaluated the student section at last night’s Frankenmuth boys’ varsity basketball game against rival Millington High School.

The students planned a “Frankenmuth-Themed Costume Party” for the Millington contest.

“We’ve always got something up our sleeve for Millington,” said Kris Roche, 17, a senior who also leads the Frankenmuth student section, where students stand throughout the games and engage in chants, cheers and even dances, sometimes set to pop music that a fellow student arranges to play on the gymnasium’s sound system.

“We have a couple students for our home games that are DJs and we’re in communication with them leading up to the game,” said Roche, son of Michael Roche and Jenny Roche.

“During the game sometimes at half-time if we have a bright idea and think we need to hear something now to get some momentum back, we’ll shoot the DJ a text saying ‘Hey, next break in the action, I gotta hear “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus because we gotta get it goin’,’” Roche said.

Roche said an average of about 100 students stand in the student section.

Megan Watkins, 17, a Frankenmuth High senior and daughter of Scott and Rosien Watkins, recorded video clips highlighting student section cheers and antics, and after editing, submitted the video to MHSAA judges. That led to Frankenmuth High School being chosen as one of five statewide finalists.

Many student sections show spirit by wearing the same colors in “red-out” or “white-out” or “green-out” displays of unity. But Frankenmuth students try to raise the bar, said Roche, dressed for “Prep Night” on Wednesday in a silky-looking shirt with a pink-and-gray paisley print — open below the chest — with shorts rolled well above the knee, and a necktie knotted around his forehead as a headband.

“You’re not going to see a lot of ‘color-outs’ with us; you’re going to see crazy stuff, like costume parties and ‘Wild, Wild West Night,’” Roche said. “Things that you wouldn’t see from another section.”

Roche said the Frankenmuth student section — identified as “The Eyrie” according to a banner on the gym wall behind the students — scores points for its effort.

“Being able to keep the intensity that you bring in the first quarter through the fourth quarter is important, because a lot of (student sections) will tail off after half a game,” Roche said. “I think those different factors separate the great ones from the good ones.”

Student section members keep things wacky and unpredictable as well. Consider their plans for the “Frankenmuth-Themed Costume Party” set for last night.

“I’m wearing a full multi-colored bodysuit that’s supposed to be an alien, and I’m painting my face,” said student section member Jackie Weess, 17, a senior who is the daughter of Kurt and Christine Weess.

“I think I’m going to wear a dirndl (dress) and go German,” said Jordan Savage, 18, a senior and daughter of David and Becky Savage.

Before a Flint Powers player toed the foul line Wednesday night to try to make a free throw, the Frankenmuth student section sang an altered version of the Twisted Sister song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

As a group, the fans crooned “You’re not gonna make it! No, you ain’t gonna make it! Oh you’re not gonna make it anymore!”

When the Flint Powers coach questioned a referee’s call, the student section chanted, repeatedly, “Cry About It!” — each phrase succeeded by a rhythmic series of five quick claps.

“Prep Night” turned jubilant, however, in the second half on Wednesday, when Frankenmuth player Grant Bronner found himself headed to the basket chased only by one opposing player. Bronner slam-dunked the ball through the metal hoop with feeling — the loud clunk echoing across the gym and igniting the mood of the student section.

Student Sean Reider — a portrait of preppiness with a soft pink sweater tied around his neck — yanked off the garment and whipped the wooden bleachers with it in elation at Bronner’s shot.

Reider, like other stars of the student section, stood among about a dozen characters on the front row of the wooden bleacher seats Wednesday night. Fledgling student fans stand farther back in the seats.

“You pay your dues the first few years and learn what it takes,” said Sam Tagget, 16, a junior and another leader of the student section, though Roche said leaders keep an eye on potential talent.

“If we see a kid walk into the game and he’s dressed just fantastic and he has a great costume, and we already know the kid is loud and he’s going to be boisterous, we’ll pull him down and say ‘Hey, you’re with us tonight,’” Roche said.

Yet Tagget, son of Pat and Kathy Tagget, said group leaders are “very diligent about keeping it in line.”

“We don’t have any instances where there has been anything degrading or condescending being said, and we keep it very sportsmanlike,” said Tagget, clad on “Prep Night” in a blazer, ostentatious wristwatch, powder blue Oxford button-down dress shirt, Sperry boater’s shoes and a backward baseball cap advertising The Masters golf tournament.

“It’s kind of funny — we’re all dressed as preppy kids, but I’m sure every single one of us got these clothes right out of our closets,” Roche said.

While Frankenmuth’s boys’ basketball team was rated 11th in the state in Class B this week, the student section boasts its own following.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with various different people saying ‘Hey, I support the basketball team entirely, but you guys are my favorite part about coming to the game,’ and that’s really kind of a heartwarming thing,” Tagget said.

“That’s the only reason my parents come,” Webb said.

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com