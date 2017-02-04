Frankenmuth, holds off Millington, improves to 9-0 in TVC-East

MILLINGTON — Lindsey Mertz stands out in the Frankenmuth girls’ basketball starting lineup — for a couple of reasons.

First, at 5-foot-11, Mertz is four inches taller than any of her teammates on the court at the beginning of the game. And second, the senior is the only player in the Eagles’ starting five that isn’t joined by a sister when the jump ball flies.

And of course, there’s the talent, which Mertz flashed Thursday in a 48-46 Tri-Valley Conference East win at Millington.

“You cannot ask for anymore out of what Lindsey’s given us this year,” said Frankenmuth coach Tom Keller. “She’s scored for us, she hauled down 16 rebounds Tuesday night (a 37-22 win over Bridgeport), she’s a great passer. For a girl who’s a volleyball player, she’s a heck of a basketball player too.”

Mertz is signed to play volleyball at Hillsdale College. But for now, she’s trying to lead the Eagles to a TVC East title. Thursday, she led her team with 14 points — and Frankenmuth needed every one of them.

Frankemuth began the year in the midst of a TVC East winning streak that has grown to epic proportions. And even after graduating it’s entire starting lineup from last year, the Eagles have grinded their way to a 9-0 start to the conference season.

But it hasn’t been easy.

Mertz is joined in the Frankenmuth starting lineup by fellow senior forward Hannah Karwat, who plays much bigger than her 5-foot-5 frame. Joining them are three underclassmen — Karwat’s freshman sister Brooklin, and another pair of sisters, freshman Kylee Kujat and sophomore Kaylee Kujat.

Mertz and Karwat were regulars on last year’s team, which was ranked in the Class B top 10 all season before losing to Bay City John Glenn in the regional tournament. The remaining starters are learning on the go, and are tasked with the pressure of keeping Frankenmuth’s TVC East winning streak alive. A streak that reached 105 games after Thursday’s win.

“We play very strong as a team, and every girls is contributing when she’s on the court so I don’t personally feel any added pressure,” Mertz said. “On our team, we value leadership a lot and I think our seniors, the few that we have, do a great job of being leaders for our younger girls.

“But the younger girls are taking on leadership roles too, so we’re making up for not being an upperclassman-dominated team.”

Despite the inexperienced squad, the Eagles have been able to keep the streak afloat — but they’ve had some close call along the way.

Thursday’s game was hard-fought until the final buzzer sounded. Frankenmuth led 30-25 at halftime, and pushed the advantage to 38-29 in the third quarter. The Cardinals pulled to within 38-35, but Mertz drilled a three-pointer right before the third-quarter buzzer to give Frankenmuth a 41-35 lead heading into the final period.

It was the three-point shot that helped the Eagles to the halftime lead. After some recent shooting struggles, Frankenmuth drilled six 3-pointers in the first half, and eight in the game.

“We’ve actually shot the ball really poorly for about the last week-and-a-half, our guards really were struggling with their confidence,” Keller said. “In the second quarter, we had to go small because (Hannah Karwat) was in foul trouble. And when we put four guards around Mertz, it really spread the floor, so I think we were forced to take that approach because of the foul trouble.”

Kayla Kueffner hit another Eagles three-pointer early in the fourth to give her team a 44-35 edge. But Millington roared back, scoring the next nine points to notch the game at 44-44.

The Cardinals, as in most contests, game plan was to take advantage of their superior size. In the first half, Frankenmuth offset the size discrepancy with it’s three-point shooting. But Millington didn’t waver from the game plan and continued to pound the ball inside to post players Hannah Hall (5-foot-11), Elizabeth Selich (6-foot) and Jenna Meacham (5-foot-10).

“I give them a ton of credit for the way they found ways to get the ball inside against us tonight,” Keller said. “They did a really good job of feeding that lob pass and we were late to recover a few times.”

Hall and Selich each scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Meacham added eight rebounds. Millington out-rebounded Frankenmuth 31-18.

“I was happy with what we did offensively, that was what we wanted to do — pound it inside,” said Millington coach Christian Selich. “They did a decent job of doubling over, so we made some adjustments at halftime where we ran our opposite post to the high post, and had some post-to-post passes, which worked.”

With the game tied at 44-all with five minutes left in the game, neither squad was able to muster much offense for its remainder. Down 48-46 with 12 seconds to go, the Cardinals missed a pair of free throws, forcing them to foul. But Millington had committed only three team fouls in the second half, and had to foul four more times to put the Eagles on the free throw line for a one-on one opportunity. With 4.1 seconds left, Millington committed their seventh foul of the half, and Mertz went to the line to shoot one-on-one. She missed, and the Cardinals called timeout to set up one last play for victory.

But a turnover as the buzzer sounded ended Millington’s chance for the win.

It wasn’t the first close call Frankenmuth has endured in league play this year. In the first Cardinals-Eagles matchup, Millington held a 10-point second half lead before Frankenmuth came back to with in overtime. In their first TVC-East game of the season, at home against Essexville Garber, the Eagles snuck out a 36-34 win. And on Jan. 6 at Birch Run, Frankenmuth won by a point — 44-43.

In that game, Birch Run was playing without injured all-stater Savannah Gibson. Gibson is healthy, and should be on the floor in Frankenmuth’s next game — Tuesday at home against the Panthers.

Frankenmuth’s last TVC-East defeat was on Feb. 10, 2009 when it lost to Birch Run.

Mertz also led Frankenmuth (10-4 overall) in rebounding with six. Kelynn Kujat and Kueffner each scored nine points and Kaylee Kujat added eight for the Eagles. all of Kueffner’s points came on three-pointers.

Sydney Olmstead contributed eight points for Millington (6-7, 5-4), which is in the midst of a five-game losing steak.

The Cardinals next play at TVC East opponent Caro on Tuesday.