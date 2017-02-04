Run and gun: Frankemuth reaches season-high point total in victory

FRANKENMUTH — Good things happen for the Frankenmuth boys’ basketball team when it’s able to dominate the transition game.

And Wednesday, the Eagles were running all over the court.

The result was the Eagles’ highest offensive output of the season in a 79-56 non-league win over Flint Powers.

“I’d say yeah, that was our best game by far,” said Frankenmuth star Mario Whitley. “When we start pushing the ball, getting the transition game going, we can be really good.”

Whitley, the returning first-team Class B all-stater, was often the first Eagle to the basket when Frankenmuth seized the opportunity for a fast break. And when he got to the hoop, it almost always ended with Frankenmuth points.

With his 29-point effort Wednesday, Whitley’s scoring average edged over the 25-point (25.1 points per game) mark.

“Flint Powers is a good team, they lost a couple of players from last year, but they’ve got some good shooters,” Whitley said. “They gave me the baseline a lot, so I drove, pump-faked and got some fouls.”

Whitley had 16 points in the first half, and added 11 more in the third quarter. He was 13-of-16 from the free throw line. With the Eagles leading 64-36 after three quarters of play, Frankenmuth coach Andy Donovan pulled his starters early in the fourth quarter.

“I told the boys, ‘we have the potential to be a very, very potent offensive team,'” Donovan said. “And I think you’re seeing that. We run well in transition and when we play defense like we were, holding (Powers) to one shot (per possession), it opens a lot of good looks on offense.”

The Eagles’ previous high-point total was in a 78-59 Tri-Valley Conference crossover win over Alma on Friday, Jan. 27.

Frankenmuth held a noticeable size-advantage against Powers, with three 6-foot-4 players — Grant Bronner, Whitley and Jack Gilmour — in the starting lineup. The Chargers didn’t start a player over 6-foot. But instead of focusing on the half-court game, and pounding the ball inside, the Eagles offense revolved around the fast break, even though Powers’ features a few ultra-quick guards.

Despite constant Chargers pressure, Frankenmuth committed just seven turnovers in the game.

“We have a lot of good athletes, a lot of good guards,” Donovan said. “It’s something we definitely work on and in all honesty, it’s something I told the boys for us to continue to get better at and progress. Because at tournament time, we have to limit (turnovers).”

The Eagles starting backcourt of Jared Davis and Sam Gray are quick at getting the basketball up the court, and Whitley, who plays guard, wing, forward and post at different times each game, also contributes ball-handling to the Eagles’ fast break.

“My biggest improvement (this season) is dribbling,” Whitley said. “Dribbling and drawing fouls. Last year I would just catch the ball and shoot. This year I’ve been patient, let the game come to me and not try to force anything.”

With the win, Frankenmuth improved to 10-1 on the year. The Eagles finished the first half of their TVC-East schedule at 6-1, with the only loss coming to Bridgeport — the No. 4 team in Class B. Frankenmuth made its first showing in the state rankings when the most recent AP poll was released this week, showing up just out of the top 10 at No. 11.

As always, the Eagles got a lift from their student section. The Frankenmuth fans are one of five finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Battle of the Fans competition. Frankenmuth won the award in 2012.

“Our students give us a legit home-court advantage,” Donovan said. “I told the boys, ‘I don’t get too much into home-court advantage at this level, but I really do believe that we have a legit home-court advantage because our student section is awesome.”

The student section theme Wednesday was a preppie look. Most students arrived wearing polo shirts and khaki pants.

“We have leaders, they put stuff on the bulletin,” Donovan said. “They organize it on Twitter, they’re the real deal. And I hope they get what they deserve, I hope they win the Battle of the Fans.”

Whitley also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Eagles. Bronner scored 14 points to go with eight rebounds and Gray tossed in 13 points and made four steals. Davis, who announced Wednesday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on spot on the University of Michigan Football Team, had eight points.

Makai Conner paced Powers (2-10) with 21 points while Cameryn Carpenter added 17.

Frankenmuth has a double-dose of TVC East road games this week. The Eagles are at Birch Run on Wednesday and Bridgeport Friday.