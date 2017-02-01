1/27 and 1/30 boys’ basketball results

Boys’ basketball roundup

Monday games

Bridgeport 70, Millington 26

MILLINGTON — The Bearcats, the No. 4 team in Class B, led 34-16 at halftime and cruised in the Tri-Valley Conference East contest, which was originally slated for Jan. 24 but postponed due to winter weather.

Brandon Reed scored seven points to lead the Cardinals (6-5, 3-4).

Millington returns to its TVC East schedule Friday at Frankenmuth.

Friday games

Reese 52, Laker 33

REESE — The Rockets picked up their fifth win in a row and improved to 3-1 in the Greater Thumb West.

Jake Galsterer led Reese with 17 points and eight rebounds. Reese is now 7-4 overall after an 0-3 start to the season.

Kyle Stockmeyer and Gabe Robinson each tossed in 13 points, while Stockmeyer grabbed six rebounds for Reese. Jacob Hartman added five points and seven rebounds.

Reese returns to league action today at home against Vassar.

Caro 44, Standish-Sterling 29

STANDISH — After playing to a 19-19 halftime tie, the Tigers turned it up a notch in the second half of the Tri-Valley Conference crossover matchup against their TVC Central opponent.

Caro, out of the TVC East, went 2-0 in its two crossover games this year, also defeating Michigan Lutheran Seminary, out of the TVC West, the previous Friday.

Steven Strachan scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers, which have won three straight.

Kyle Fetting and Tony Fox added nine and eight points respectively for Caro.

The Tigers (6-4) host Bridgeport — the No. 4 team in Class B — when they return to TVC East action Friday. The Bearcats defeated Caro 68-55 earlier this season.

Millington 50, Chesaning 45

CHESANING — Brandon Reed scored 20 points as the Cardinals beat the Tri-Valley Conference Central’s Indians in a league crossover contest.

The Cardinals, out of the TVC East, also got nine points each out of Kohlton Sherman and Cameron Henderson.

Millington (6-4) is at Frankenmuth in a key conference game Friday.

Marlette 59, Brown City 46

BROWN CITY — The Red Raiders bounced back from their first loss of the season to capture the Greater Thumb East game.

Barret George scored 18 points to lead Marlette, which improved to 12-1 and 4-0 in league play.

Bryce George added 16 points and Isaac Dale chipped in with 13 for the Red Raiders. Dale also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Marlette returns to league action today at home against Sandusky.

Frankenmuth 78, Alma 59

ALMA — Mario Whitley scored 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed six assists as the Eagles captured the Tri-Valley Conference crossover game.

Grant Bronner also had a big game with a career-high 26 points as Frankenmuth improved to 8-1 overall.

The Eagles have a non-league game today at home against Flint Powers and return to TVC East action Friday at home against Millington.

North Branch 59, Midland Bullock Creek 57

MIDLAND — Riley Bugg scored 21 points to lead the Broncos to the Tri-Valley Conference crossover win.

North Branch, out of the TVC East, went 2-0 in its crossover games this year after beating the Lancers, from the TVC Central, and Pinconning, out of the TVC West, the previous Friday.

Adam Barrows added 14 points for the Broncos and and Gerrid Rutledge contributed nine.

North Branch (5-8) returns to its TVC East schedule Friday at home against Essexville Garber.

Owendale-Gagetown 61, Kimball Landmark Academy 24

KIMBALL — David Binder provided 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 7-2.

Derek Vincent added nine points, 11 rebounds and five assists for O-G, which led 32-13 at halftime and blew the game open with a 18-4 edge in the third quarter.

Vassar 54, Cass City 45

VASSAR — Tied 35-35 entering the fourth quarter, the Vassar boys’ basketball team held the edge down the stretch to defeat Cass City 54-45 Friday evening.

It was the first Greater Thumb West win of the year for the Vulcans.

Luke Bogert drilled four 3-pointers, on his way to game scoring honors with 17 points, as Vassar grabbed a 10-9 lead after one quarter.

Cass City led 22-21 at halftime.

The Vulcans are now 3-8 overall and 1-3 in league play. Cass City fell to 5-6 and 1-3 in the GTW.

Jackson Noel contributed 12 points, six steals and four assists for the Vulcans while Caleb Weisenberger added 11 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for Vassar.

Vassar returns to action Friday at home against GTW rival Bad Axe. The Hatchets downed the Vulcans in their first meeting, 48-36 on Jan. 6. Cass City has a home GTW contest Friday against Laker.

Vassar and Cass City meet again on Feb. 24 in Cass City.