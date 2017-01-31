North Branch baseball star signs to play collegiately

NORTH BRANCH — Jack Millerschin has enough to worry about this year.

There’s the rest of basketball season, his academic slate at North Branch High School, upcoming graduation and the pressure of helping defend a league title for the Broncos baseball team in the spring.

Where to attend college is stress he doesn’t need.

And now, the North Branch senior won’t need to worry about it.

On Friday, Millerschin signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Cleary University.

“It feels really good, I’ve been working for this my whole life,” Millerschin said. “Ever since I’ve been little, baseball’s been my sport. It’s just been fun, I get to play with my friends, and, no matter what, you can never have a bad day playing baseball.”

Cleary, which has campuses in Ann Arbor, and near Howell, Michigan, competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, which is made up small colleges, junior colleges and community colleges. Cleary does not have a conference affiliation.

“I’m really proud of Jack, he’s worked hard for this,” said North Branch coach Chuck Jacobson. “He’s worked with the baseball program since junior high, he loves baseball and he’s a good kid. I think he’ll do really well over there at Cleary.”

Millerschin, who plays shortstop and pitches, helped the Broncos to a 31-6 record and Tri-Valley Conference East championship as a junior.

“Jack was our No. 2 pitcher behind Mackenzie McGough, who signed to play for Lawrence Tech,” Jacobson said. “So Jack will be our No. 1 this year and play shortstop when he’s not on the mound.”

Millerschin signed his letter of intent Friday morning in the North Branch media room in front of family, friends and classmates. Cleary coach Karl Kling was also in attendance.

“They recruited me as a shortstop, which is where I want to play,” Millerschin said. “I enjoy the coaching staff (at Cleary), the school, it has a small-town feel. I think the student-teacher ratio is about 11-to-1. It’s a super nice college.”

Millerschin is currently a point guard on the Broncos basketball team. But will trade in his sneakers for cleats in a couple of months. After losing to Imlay City in a Division 2 district championship game last year, Millerschin said he expects this year’s baseball team to challenge for a regional title.

Millerschin said he plans to major in accounting at Cleary, which is a business university.