Carol A. Wildman of Cass City, age 75, died following a brief illness Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Huron County Medical Care Facility, Bad Axe. She was born January 14, 1942 in Caro the third of five children born to Arthur Blenford and Lajaunta “Sally” (Braman) Campbell. She married Donald Roy Wildman February 18, 1967 in Fairgrove Presbyterian Church. The family was about to surprise Carol with a 50th wedding anniversary party.

Carol graduated from Fairgrove High School in 1959. In 1963, she graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in Elementary Education. Carol began her teaching career in Bay City, but soon moved to Owendale Gagetown Area Schools where she taught first grade for 38 years. Since her retirement in 2002, Carol worked part time as a substitute teacher in Cass City Public Schools and Highland Pines School. Carol was a member of the Michigan Education Association, a life member of Tuscola County Fair and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was a 4-H leader and volunteer for the Tuscola County Fair for many years. Through 4-H Carol taught Arts and Crafts including knitting, crocheting, macramé, and many other crafts. She showed horses and many other animals, and she volunteered as a judge for 4-H for many years. Her favorite hobby was photography. She was the family member who chronicled all the family events, making calendars for each family member with all the family photos. Carol was a devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren. She was especially active with her grandson, Jon and his activities in Special Olympics. Carol’s lifelong work and volunteer hours working with children were what brought the greatest joy and love in her life.

Carol is survived by her husband, Donald; daughters: Kimberly Wildman of Clare, Katherine Ha of Portage; grandchildren: Jonathon Wildman, Caitlynn Ha, Kelsee Ha; brothers: Melvin “Dean” (Susan) Campbell of Vassar, Arthur (Kathy) Campbell of Churchville, New York; sister, Judy (Jim) Campbell of Fairgrove; brother-in-law, Leo (Molly) Wildman of Gagetown; sister-in-law, Donna Fritz of Elkton; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her baby sister, Mary.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, February 2 from 10-11 a.m. in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City with Rev. Steve Bagnall of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiating. Memorials may be made to Highland Pines School. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.