The Advertiser wins 10 awards from Michigan Press Association

The Advertiser won 10 awards from the Michigan Press Association this week.

The awards were enough to make The Advertiser a finalist for newspaper of the year in its category (Weekly, Class B). The other two finalists were the Leelanau Enterprise, and the Tri-County Times, which serves Fenton, Linden, and Holly and earned the top honor, which is based on points per award. Awards were given for work produced Aug. 1, 2015-July 30, 2016.

Awards for the 2016 MPA Better Newspaper Contest were presented Thursday at the Michigan Press Association’s annual conference in Grand Rapids.

“The Michigan Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest allows member journalists, photojournalists, columnists, designers — all of us — to show off our best work,” said David Green, chairman, Better Newspaper Contest.

First place in the category of best editorial for “The loudest whisper in Caro” by Andrew Dietderich

• Judge’s comments: “Wisely and effectively takes a local school board to task for making light of priority with code references to a football game starting in just four minutes when significant discussion should have been dominating the minds of those elected to help ensure students are being educating and that test score results are viewed as a serious barometer of that education.”

First place in the category of best news photo for “Blaze destroys building” by John Cook.

• Judge’s comments: “Nice use of tricky available light at scene.” (see photo, right, for more)

Second place in the category of business/agriculture news for “Garfield reawakens: Inn named for president reopens” by Tom Gilchrist

• Judge’s comments: “This is a story with personality. High-five to the writer for getting it the old-fashioned way, by sitting through a council meeting and gleaning a gem from the ‘stuff.’”

Second place in the category of feature story for “Caro’s last standing barbershop marks 50 years” by Andrew Dietderich

• Judge’s comments: “Excellent, colorful writing. Writer’s keen eye puts the reader in that shop, just like it’s been from the past 50 years. Nice mix of modern-day storytelling and history. A winning combination.”

Second place in the sports writing category for “No longer a ‘Wannabe’ Millington softball wins first district title in school history” by John Schneider

• Judge’s comments: “Credit to the writer for recognizing the moment in the dugout before the game and making it part of the story. It’s important for sports writers to pay attention not only to what happens on the field, but in the dugouts and elsewhere. Well done.”

Third place in the category of business/agriculture news for “Poet Biorefining plans $15M expansion in Caro” by Andrew Dietderich

• Judge’s comments: “A solid news story on an important local economic issue. The depth of sources and clarity of news reporting put this story in the top tier of entries.”

Third place in the category of news enterprise reporting for “Heroin overdose death in Reese; Boyfriend faces life over death of Unionville woman” by Andrew Dietderich

• Judge’s comments: “Excellent exploration of a tragic incident. Articles really humanized the drug problem people are enduring. Going a step farther and talking to those involved made this piece stand out.”

Third place in the category of best newspaper design for the July 16, 2016 issue by The Advertiser staff. (see photo, right)

Further, The Advertiser earned honorable mention for the following two stories:

Feature story “Fifty years later, Vassar’s Mysterian savors ’96 Tears,’ big gigs, 1966” by Tom Gilchrist

• Judge’s comments: “Good mix of then-and-now. Fun story of 50-year adventure of Frank Lugo from his brief stint with one-hit wonder Question Mark and the Mysterians. Nice job.”

Government/education news for “Fouled out: Reese parent banned from school grounds” by Andrew Dietderich

“We’re honored, especially since this is a contest judged by our peers,” said Dietderich, editor, The Advertiser. Members of the Hoosier Press Association reviewed the 3,384 entries submitted by 107 Michigan newspapers/individual members of the Michigan Press Association.

“The most exciting part, too, is that all of our award winners are part of our current team at The Advertiser, and we work hard every day to continually improve,” Dietderich said.

“Make no mistake, though, we are not driven by awards, but a strong desire to consistently deliver a high-quality newspaper readers have come to expect and deserve.”