Skin in the game: Donors bring Caro tattoo studio back

Tattoo artist Josh Downing was back in black – nitrile gloves, that is – while tattooing the image of a skull on Chris Dotson’s elbow Friday inside Caro’s RedRum Tattoo Studio, where someone stole about $9,730 of machines and equipment in mid-December.

“I’m feelin’ good – feelin’ real good,” said Downing, 34, of Caro, owner of the business at 253 State St. that reopened Jan. 9 thanks to donations Downing used to buy equipment to do business.

“I couldn’t be happier. I feel better than I think I ever have,” said Downing, tattooing the arm of Dotson, 38, of Saginaw County’s Taymouth Township, amid the buzz of the tattoo machine and the song “Golden and Green” by The Builders and the Butchers on a stereo system.

“It’s kind of lit a fire under my butt to get back up and running,” said Downing, a 2001 Caro High School graduate, with Dotson lying on his stomach on a massage table and the Rob Zombie film “31” playing on a TV screen on a wall.

“It took me a while to get over the whole fact of everything, but I had so much support from so many good people that it just kind of threw me right back into the groove, I guess you could say,” Downing said.

Downing said the business didn’t carry insurance to cover the losses, but noted that he and tattoo artist Sarah Kribs were able to resume work at Redrum Tattoo Studio due to about $4,000 in donations he received from donors who contacted him or gave through a GoFundMe account.

“They literally left me speechless and I really still can’t believe how much help we got,” said Downing, who has six children.

“Everywhere I go I have just about everybody asking me how we’re doing,” Downing said. “I went shopping at Walmart the other day and the cashier said ‘I heard about that (crime); I hope you’re doing OK.’

“Without everyone’s donations who helped out, we wouldn’t be working right now, that’s for sure. I don’t even know how to express how I feel about it. I’m just very grateful and very thankful.”

Hills & Dales General Hospital of Cass City donated an autoclave machine used to sanitize the tattooing equipment that touches the skin of a customer.

“We ordered a lot of inks, new machines, power supplies, our cords that we use and stuff like that – just enough stuff basically to get us back up and running again,” Downing said. “It’s crazy how many people are out there that really genuinely care.”

Downing said he’s assuming the burglar or burglars entered the store through the back door after opening a gate on a chain-link fence surrounding the back of the tattoo studio and the Cumings Memorials business next door.

Downing said the Caro Police Department continues investigating the burglary. Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact police through the “Caro Police Department” page on Facebook, or email Officer Michael Fowler at: m.fowler@caropolice.org. Tipsters can ask to remain anonymous.

Downing, on his Facebook page on the day he discovered the burglary, called the incident a “very disgusting crime” and said the tattoo artists were “heartbroken and baffled” by the incident.

Items taken, Reed said, include an autoclave machine, about 10 tattoo machines, two devices that supply power to tattooing machines, and bottles of ink and very small trays that hold ink.

The culprit or culprits also took cleaning supplies and other supplies used by tattoo artists, and portfolios containing photos of tattoos done by Downing and tattoo artist Cody Reed, who once worked at RedRum Tattoo Studio but works elsewhere now.

“There’s enough stuff that was taken that if any of it surfaces, we’ll know that it’s ours, especially with our portfolios being stolen,” Downing said. “If any of that stuff pops up on social media or anything like that, we’ll know. I’m still constantly watching Craigslist and eBay and all of that stuff for any of our belongings to pop up.”

Reed told The Advertiser in December that his portfolio, about three inches thick, contains images of works he did around the country.

“I travel all over the U.S. going to tattoo conventions,” Reed said. “I did a tattoo of Elvira (“Mistress of the Dark”) in Louisville, Kentucky and she signed my photo of that tattoo.”

Sarah Kribs of RedRum Tattoo Studio has children to support, too, Downing said.

Anyone wanting to donate to help the tattoo business recover may call Downing at 989-670-2223. Aside from monetary donations, some area residents help simply by asking the tattoo artists how they’re doing, or by asking for tattoos.

“Everybody’s angry,” said Dotson, 1997 Millington High School graduate and regular customer at RedRum Tattoo Studio.

“You don’t want to see a good tattoo artist go down, especially when he’s got a family behind him.”

