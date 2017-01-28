Reese hits 12 triples, hands Marlette first loss of the year

REESE —The three point shot can be a coaches best friend — or his or her’s worst enemy.

And the three-point arch proved beneficial to the Reese boys’ basketball team Wednesday.

Led by sophomore Gabe Robinson, who pumped in six shots from long distance, the Rockets nailed an even dozen three-pointers Wednesday. And in the process put Marlette in the losing column for the first time this year.

Robinson scored a career-high 24 points as Reese beat the Red Raiders 65-57 in a Greater Thumb Conference crossover contest.

“We started (Robinson) the first game of the year against Millington, and he struggled,” said Reese coach Brian Kern. “He was shell-shocked, had no confidence. He’s starting to work on defense, he’s starting to rebound and honestly, that’s how he gets his game going — not by shooting. And now he’s shooting better.”

Entering the game, Marlette was 11-0 and on top of the Greater Thumb East at 3-0. In the most recent AP poll, the Red Raiders were ranked No. 11 in Division 3.

But it’s a tall task to beat any team that shoots from three-point range the way Reese did Wednesday.

“They played a nice basketball game, they shot 50 percent for threes and we couldn’t shoot from the perimeter at all,” said Marlette coach Chris Storm. “I thought our kids really fought in the fourth quarter, but give Reese credit, they shot the ball really well and we couldn’t match their intensity. At least through three quarters.”

Reese (6-4, 2-1 in the Greater Thumb West) led 27-25 at halftime, and matched its first half three-pointer barrage with six in the second half. The Rockets began the season 1-3, and have now won four straight.

“By nature, we’re generally going to press and get up on people and run and that’s the kind of style we play, especially with athletes we have,” Kern said. “Our biggest issue is our size so we have to play that way. We get it up and down (the court), play good defense and be aggressive.

“And that’s what can happen if we play the way we’re supposed to.”

Robinson scored nine points in the first half, on three three pointers, added six points (on a pair of triples) in the third quarter and scored nine points in the fourth — including a 4-for-4 effort from the free throw line.

“I was just nervous the first three games, but after I got, like, a lot of playing time, I’m starting to get the hang of things now,” Robinson said. “I love my coach, he’s been showing me a lot of confidence.”

In addition to Robinson’s six 3-pointers, Jake Galsterer, Robinson’s cousin, made three of them, Kyle Stockmeyer drilled two and Ryan Fisher connected on one.

Galsterer finished the game with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Stockmeyer scored 12 to go with seven rebounds. Tyler TerBush scored eight points for Reese — all in the fourth quarter.

Reese’s fourth-quarter lead grew to 57-40 at one point, before the Red Raiders put together one final charge.

Storm hopes the loss will benefit his team in the long run.

“I hope so, that’s what our talk was about after the game,” Storm said. “Now that we’ve tasted defeat, hopefully we can regain our focus and get a little more edge to our basketball game.”

Charles McClatchie led Marlette with 17 points while Bryce George added 15 and a team-high six rebounds. Barret George contributed 12 points.

Reese is back in GTW play Wednesday with a home game against Vassar. Marlette hosts GTE opponent Sandusky, also on Tuesday.