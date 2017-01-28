Leaders woo $13 million plant for Vassar foundry site

An out-of-state company with a proposed plant that would “support the dairy industry” could bring 10 full-time jobs to the vacant Vassar foundry property, where it eyes construction of a $13 million facility, a Tuscola County Economic Development Corp. official told county commissioners Thursday.

“Because of the technology involved in this new plant, yes, it would produce about 10 jobs,” Steve Erickson, Tuscola County Economic Development Corp. executive director, told county commissioners.

Commissioners agreed with Erickson’s request that they spend $2,500 — half the estimated cost to pay for groundwater tests at the former foundry site to provide environmental data Erickson says is sought by prospective buyers of the site.

The city of Vassar vows to pay the rest of the expense for the tests.

“Even though it’s a $13-million-plus plant, it only would produce about 10 jobs,” Erickson told commissioners. “But this is going to support the dairy industry … and I have a couple (others) who are working with me on this, and one of them knows this company and knows the additional jobs that this will create outside of it will be huge.

“So even though the internal jobs — the direct (new) jobs — are only about 10, it will blossom out to be that the indirect jobs will be far greater than that.”

Following Thursday’s meeting, Erickson declined to specify the nature of the business conducted by the company that would build the $13 million plant.

Commissioners, after discussion, voted unanimously to pay up to $2,500 to help cover the cost of the groundwater tests. Vassar City Manager Brian Chapman told commissioners the lack of current data about the extent of any groundwater contamination at the former foundry site “is the one hang-up,” adding prospective buyers “want to know what the risk is going to be.”

The Metavation L.L.C. foundry — known in decades past as the Eaton Manufacturing foundry — shut down in 2013. Metavation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that year, abandoning the 71-acre foundry parcel which has a for-sale sign in front of it advising buyers to contact Troy-based real estate agency L. Mason Capitani Inc. The property is listed for $750,000.

The property along East Huron Avenue east of downtown Vassar is recognizable by its water tower with a large “G” on it from when it was owned by Milwaukee-based Grede Foundries Inc. from 1986 until it was sold in 2009.

County Commissioner Tom Young, 1st District, asked if a new owner of the foundry property would need Vassar city water, and Chapman said that’s the case.

“Our water used to move at 1 million gallons a day, but now we’re down to just under 300,000 (gallons),” Chapman said. “We took a big hit when (the foundry closed).”

One company interested in buying the vacant foundry site “will be using a sizable amount of water,” Erickson said.

“This will bring a new industry into Tuscola County that’s not here that will supply another industry that’s already there,” Erickson pointed out.

“These jobs are nothing that can be outsourced to China, right?” Young asked. “They’ve got to be done here locally?”

“Yeah, they’ve got to be done here locally, and a competitor has already moved into the center of the state, and this company now doesn’t want that competitor to take advantage and take some of their business away,” Erickson said.

“So they are moving in. Is it Tuscola County? I hope so.”

Before commissioners voted on the issue, Commissioner Matthew Bierlein, 5th District, said “I have concerns about precedents — that the next time any municipality needs to do something like this, they’re going to come to the county and ask for funding.”

Commissioner Craig Kirkpatrick, 4th District, asked why a potential buyer of the site wouldn’t pay the $5,000 for groundwater testing.

“You’re giving me the impression at least, Steve — from the statements you’ve made — that there are legitimately interested buyers and if that is truly the case, for a piece of property that size, and the value of that property, for a potential buyer to (pay for) a $5,000 water analysis, it’s such a small amount in the big picture, I can’t imagine that these potential buyers that you speak of aren’t willing to take that step,” Kirkpatrick told Erickson.

“That’s because they have another option,” Erickson said. “We’re trying to push this as a legitimate option right now, but they have another option where there is no contamination. But the Vassar area is the best spot to put it, so we’re trying to reason with them and say ‘Oh, don’t rush from it yet, let’s see if we can get you some information before you commit and go the other direction.’”

Later in the meeting, Bierlein asked Erickson if “the buyer you’re talking to — do you think they’re a serious contender for the property?”

“Let’s just put it this way: They’re planning to build a $13 million plant,” Erickson replied. “Are they going to come to Tuscola County or not? So I am doing everything I can do to try to snag this company. I’d rather see it in Tuscola County than not.”

Erickson added “the company is outside the state of Michigan, and the state loves to bring people in from outside the state.”

The state could offer financial rewards for the company to choose Vassar, Erickson said.

“They’re anxious to consider some nice incentives for these folks — we just have to get beyond this little issue of ‘Where are we at with the foundry’s groundwater?’” Erickson said. “We do not know.”

When groundwater tests were conducted three years ago, “the consensus was — as we understood it — that the property was stable, but to make sure that there hasn’t been any worsening condition, they need to get some testing done to the groundwater, to the wells running around the outskirts of the foundry,” Erickson said.

New tests would reveal if any changes have taken place during the past three years. “The assumption is it could have improved a little bit, but at the same time, after the place has been disassembled, is there any chance the groundwater could have gotten worse?” Erickson said.

In the end, Bierlein and Kirkpatrick voted in favor of spending $2,500 in county money to help finance the tests.

Tuscola County Treasurer Patricia Donovan-Gray plans to foreclose on — and sell — the former foundry property as a result of about $120,000 in unpaid taxes from 2014 through 2016. Pending a court ruling or any other action that could halt the process, the property will be forfeited to the county unless unpaid taxes are paid by March 31.

Donovan-Gray said the property would then be owned by the county and sold at a foreclosure sale to the highest bidder, with the starting bid determined by the amount of owed taxes.

