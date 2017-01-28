Hot start propels Mayville to GTC championship

VASSAR — The Greater Thumb Conference wrestling championship came down to the last match of the season Wednesday.

And it didn’t take long for Mayville to assert itself as this year’s GTC most dominate team.

Mayville defeated Cass City 46-30 in the final GTC match of the year, part of a quad meet hosted by Vassar at Central Elementary School. Entering the match, both squads were 8-0 in league meets.

“This is nice, this is a good group of kids that’s worked very hard and I put them through some really tough matches this year,” said Mayville coach Mark Cooper. “I put these kids through a lot, and I told them (prior to the championship match) that this is why we did it.”

It was the third time in school history the Wildcats completed a perfect GTC dual-meet schedule. It was the second time in less than a week that Mayville and Cass City met on the mat. The Wildcats beat the Red Hawks 47-28 in the championship match of Saturday’s annual Mayville Wildcat Duals tournament. The two are likely to face off again, Saturday, Feb. 4, at the GTC Team Championship hosted by the Red Hawks.

“Every which way I tried, I couldn’t figure out a way to put a lineup on the mat that could overcome some of their really good wrestlers,” said Cass City coach Don Markel. “Mark’s got a very tough squad this year.”

Cass City beat host Vassar 51-25 in Wednesday’s opening match. Mayville was scheduled to wrestle Laker at the same time, but the Laker program ended it’s season recently, and the Wildcats were rewarded a forfeit win.

Mayville is led by a quartet of seniors, and they all stepped up in a big way Wednesday.

After two matches, Cass City led 9-0. Mayville didn’t field a competitor at 112 pounds, giving six points to the Red Hawks. Then Tylor Cowdry defeated the Wildcats’ Jordan Birmingham 5-0 in a hard-fought 119-pound match.

Billy Dow, of Mayville, won by pin at 125-pounds. Then, the seniors took over.

“This is one of the best groups of seniors I’ve ever had,” Cooper said. “There’s a chance, I think, with some luck, that a couple of them could challenge for a state title.”

In four of the next six matches, the Mayville seniors each recorded a pin, blowing open the match by giving the Wildcats a 36-15 lead with five matches remaining.

Twins Christian Lefler (130 pounds) and Zach Lefler (145 pounds), as well as Ben Hulley (140 pounds) and Jake LaValley (160 pounds) got the Wildcats six points each with a pin.

“This year is actually going better than we expected,” Hulley said. “(Cooper) gave us a tough schedule, we were at the (New Lothrop) Hall of Fame Tournament, we wrestled some (Division 1) and D-2 schools and were actually putting dents in them. So this season is going better than I anticipated.”

Mayville improved to 19-4 on the season against a tough schedule. Early in the year, the Wildcats endured a close loss to New Lothrop, the defending Division 4 state champion. The Hall of Fame Tournament boasts one of the strongest tournament fields in the state, and Mayville also participated in the Birch Run Invite in December against a group of larger schools.

“I’ve seen the kids grow immensely all season, both maturity-wise and skill-wise,” Cooper said. “That was a very good team we beat.”

Sandwiched between the wins by Mayville’s four seniors, Cass City’s Seth Osentoski earned a win at 135 pounds and Mayville got six points in the 152-pound division after Cass City didn’t supply a wrestler.

After LaValley’s win at 160, Mayville’s Gabe Smith won the 171-pound bout and Logan LaBean earned a pin at 189. Smith’s win clinched the championship.

Markel’s plan hinged on getting a couple of wins in the middle weights, then moving heavyweight Brad Baker to the 215-pound division and letting his regular 215-pounder — senior T.J. Moore — have it out with Mayville’s Jackson Schenk in the heavyweight (285 pound) match in a battle of state-ranked grapplers.

“We adjusted things (from Saturday), I moved (Baker) and put him on (Mayville 215-pounder) Vinny Damiani,” Markel said. “So things worked out for us there, but it wasn’t enough to overcome what they had.”

In the 285-pound match, Moore (No. 5 in Division 4 at 215) defeated Schenk (No. 6 in Division 4 at 285) 9-1.

“It was good for both kids because Jackson faces that speed and T.J. faces that size and strength that Jackson has,” Cooper said. “It was a good match.”

Duel-winners for Cass City were Osentoski, Moore and Baker.

Zachary Goss, Thomas Hetherington, Hunter Baker and Corbin Dundas each earned wins for Vassar against Cass City.

Cass City returns to the mat today at the Midland Bullock Creek Invite.

The Wildcats are at the Lapeer Invitational today. Which is the next step in what Hulley expects to be an even more special season.

“We still have a lot left to do,” Hulley said. “We gotta win districts as a team, we got to win regionals as a team, we got to make it to at least the state semifinals as a team… And (Cooper’s) expecting 10 state qualifiers, five state placers and a state champion out of us so that’s what we gotta do.”