Coach’s kid leads Cass City to comeback win

VASSAR — As the Cass City girls’ basketball team’s designated outside shooter, it’s Lauren Fernald’s job to drill a jump shot if she’s open.

And in the third quarter of Thursday’s game at Vassar, the junior was open — often.

Fernald, daughter of head coach Aaron Fernald — hit three 3-pointers, and scored 11 of the Red Hawks’ 13 points as Cass City overcame a 25-19 halftime deficit to capture the Greater Thumb West victory, 40-33.

“She’s a pretty good shooter, but she’s struggled in games this year,” Aaron Fernald said. “So it was nice to see her have some success tonight. I was happy for her and she kind of gave us the boost we needed.”

Fernald’s almost had four 3-pointers in the decisive quarter (she had a two on the line on her final attempt) as Cass City turned the tables on Vassar, which was trying for its first league win, to take a 32-26 lead into the fourth.

Before Fernald’s caught fire, the Vulcans took advantage of their own hot-shooting to post one of their best half’s of basketball this season. Their 26 points at halftime was more than their entire game total in seven of their previous 12 games this year.

“They hit some shots and we didn’t have much energy or didn’t play with a lot of heart or anything so I was a little disappointed,” coach Fernald said. “But Vassar played pretty good, they hit some shot, they’ve made some improvements throughout the year. (Coach Craig McCloud’s) doing a nice job with them.”

Cass City’s game plan involved the implementation of a full-court press. But the lack of made shots on offense prevented the press from having much effect in the first half.

That changed in the second half.

“Even when we did press in the first half, we didn’t do a very good job or do it with a lot of energy,” Aaron Fernald said. “In the second half I thought they did a much better job.”

Cass City improved to 7-5 (2-2 in the GTW) with the victory, which is a vast improvement after winning just two games in each of the past two seasons. Vassar is now 1-12 and 0-5 in league play.

To the Vulcans’ credit, they didn’t fold which Cass City grasped ahold of the momentum of the second half. And actually came back to pull within 35-33 late. But the Red Hawks knocked down 7-of-10 free throw attempts in the final quarter to seal the win.

“We’ve been down for so many years that these girls don’t believe that they can win anything,” Aaron Fernald said. “And they got a little talent. But it’s just taking them some time to get a little confidence.”

Junior forward Sayge Cuthrell kept the Red Hawks afloat with eight first-half points, part of a 16-point, 12-rebound effort. Kacey Haire had five points and nine rebounds and Kelsey Bouverette added eight rebound for Cass City, which out-rebounded Vassar 31-24. Fernald finished the game with 13 points.

Jenna Huizar paced Vassar with nine points and added five rebounds. Lainey Zwerk added eight points and five rebounds for the Vulcans and Emilee Sackman and Madison Hornung chipped in with six points each. Kassie Verbeek had a team-high six rebounds.

Cass City hosts Bad Axe in a GTW contest on Tuesday. The Hatchets beat Cass City 44-33 in their first matchup this year.

Vassar is at GTW rival Reese, the No. 7 team in Division 3, Tuesday. The Rockets won the first matchup of the two 42-15.