1/24 – 1/26 girls’ basketball results

Thursday games

Saginaw Swan Valley 43, Millington 24

SAGINAW — It was a rough night for the Cardinals in the Tri-Valley Conference crossover game.

Elizabeth Selich provided most of Millington’s points with 14, and added eight rebounds. Haley Trickey added four points for the Cardinals (6-5).

Swan Valley plays in the TVC Central, while Millington is in the TVC East.

The Cardinals, which finished the first half of their TVC East slate with a 5-2 record, returns to league action Tuesday at Birch Run.

Freeland 67, Frankenmuth 39

FREELAND — The Eagles trailed 3014 at halftime before Freeland blew the game open with a 25-12 third-quarter edge in the Tri-Valley Conference crossover game.

Frankenmuth finished in first place after the first half of the TVC East season with a 7-0 record. Freeland is 7-0 in the TVC Central and ranked No. 6 in Class B.

Hannah Karwat led the Eagles (9-4 overall) with 13 points and six rebounds.

Frankenmuth returns to league action Tuesday at home against Bridgeport.

Mayville 46, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

CARSONVILLE — Lauryn Frenzel scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds as the Wildcats improved to 2-4 in the North Central Thumb League and 4-6 overall.

Holding a slight 18-14 lead at halftime, Mayville outscored the Tigers 28-10 in the second half.

Jenna Franks also contributed a double-double for Mayville with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Lyndee Bailey added eight points.

The Wildcats next game is Monday at NCTL foe Caseville.

Caro 39, Standish-Sterling 37

STANDISH — After beginning the season with 11 straight losses, the Tigers now have a two-game winning streak — both victories coming in Tri-Valley Conference crossover contests.

Caro, out of the TVC East, defeated St. Charles, of the TVC West by two points last week, then won by the same margin against the TVC Central’s Panthers Thursday.

Cameryn Brown paced the Tigers with 18 points.

Caro next plays Tuesday at home against TVC East opponent Essexville Garber.

Brown City 45, Marlette 42

BROWN CITY — Trailing 34-29 after three quarters, the Green Devils rallied to earn the Greater Thumb East win.

Marlette was paced by Emily Schaub’s 16 points and seven rebounds while Alissa Bradeen contributed nine points.

Marlette (6-5, 2-3) hosts Sandusky, the No. 2 team in Class C, on Tuesday.

Tuesday games

Kingston 60, Kinde-North Huron 36

KINDE — The Cardinals improved to 7-0 in the North Central Thumb League in a battle of division leaders.

The Cardinals, the top team in the NCTL’s Stars Division, were led by four sophomores who scored in double figures. Carley Smith paced Kingston with 15 points while Lily Lyons added 13 and Camryn MacGuire and Jillyan Dinsmore each scored 12.

Paige Woodke paced North Huron, the first-place team in the Stripes Division of the NCTL, with 17 points.

Kingston, which is 10-2 overall, hosts Deckerville on Tuesday. The Cardinals beat the Eagles 38-17 in their first matchup this year.

Reese 64, Marlette 46

REESE — Sophomore Madison Thompson scored 21 points to lead the Rockets to the Greater Thumb Conference crossover victory.

Thompson also grabbed eight rebounds while Carlee Selle added 16 points and nine rebounds and Taylor Findlay scored 11 points for Reese, which led 37-25 at halftime.

Hannah Kady led the Red Raiders with 12 points and Sydney Ladd and Sydney Parker each scored nine. Caitlin Quade had a team-high seven rebounds.

Reese (10-1), the No. 7 ranked team in Class C, returns to Greater Thumb West action Tuesday at home against Vassar. Marlette (6-4) is at undefeated, and second-ranked, Sandusky Tuesday.

Ubly 34, Vassar 27

UBLY — Lainey Zwerk scored seven points and Jenna Huizar added six for the Vulcans in the non-league defeat.

Kassie Verbeek had a team-high 10 rebounds for Vassar, which saw its record fall to 1-11.

Next up for the Vulcans is a Greater Thumb West contest Tuesday at Reese.

Davison 42, Frankenmuth 41

DAVISON — Trailing by 11 points in the second half, the Eagles’ comeback was just short in the non-league game.

Lindsey Mertz paced Frankenmuth with a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Hannah Karwat added 11 points.

The Eagles (9-3) host Bridgeport in Tri-Valley Conference East play on Tuesday.

Mayville 35, Caseville 27

MAYVILLE — Lauryn Frenzel scored 17 points for Mayville in the North Central Thumb League win.

Jenna Franks and Rachel Cummings added eight points for the Wildcats, which improved to 2-4 in league play and 4-6 overall.

The contest with a makeup game originally scheduled for Dec. 16. Mayville’s next opponent is also the Eagles, who the play on the road on Monday.

Lapeer Faith 34, Juniana Christian 25

VASSAR TOWNSHIP — The Eagles are now 6-6 after the non-league loss.

Heidi Cooper scored nine points and added nine rebounds and four steals for JCS. Autumn Green tossed in five points and Ashley Green scored four points to along with a team-high 13 rebounds.