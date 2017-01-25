At Tuscola Technology Center, students learn little lambs carry big responsibility

The scene is photogenic inside teacher Jeremy Glaspie’s agriscience room in the Tuscola Technology Center: A two-day-old black lamb being bathed in the sink by students ReAnna Hecht and Kelly Ratajczak.

Minutes later, student Amber McTaggart wipes the lamb dry with a towel while students wash the lamb’s two-day-old twin in the sink.

“In my opinion, there’s nothing cuter than a lamb,” said Glaspie, explaining that the twin lambs were removed from their mother – a ewe named Georgia – because the ewe can’t feed them due to mastitis in her udder.

Though the mood is light-hearted amid the students dealing with the pair of “bottle lambs” – Glaspie takes them home with him each night and feeds them by bottle – students in the class have serious aspirations.

Ratajczak, 16, a Reese High School junior, plans to raise her own beef cattle someday.

“I want to be a farmer and open up my own beef cattle farm, and have a little chicken farm,” said Ratajczak, who lives on a farm in Bay County’s Merritt Township.

“I already have a chicken farm right now,” Ratajczak said. “I sell my eggs and I want to keep doing that, and sell produce.”

Agriscience students Chelsey Clapsaddle, 17, a Kingston High School senior, and Haley Pohlod, 16, a Kingston High School junior, want to become veterinarians.

There is weekend work involved, too, for some students who volunteer to feed sheep and other animals housed in a barn that’s about an 80-yard walk from the agriscience classroom.

“On weekends, we take turns,” said Kylee Kunse, 18, a Caro High School senior planning to study animal nutrition at Michigan State University.

“One of us will come up here in the morning, and then in the afternoon, to just do chores and check on the animals,” Kunse said.

Kunse, of Tuscola County’s Ellington Township, knows it takes a commitment to raise animals. It’s a lesson learned in addition to academic subjects studied by agriscience students who focus on one of three disciplines: plant science, natural resources or animal science.

“I’ll do supervision on (weekend chores), but we do have kids sign up to come in and take care of chores,” Glaspie said. “It helps bring them into the curriculum more, realizing that when they go home it doesn’t stop.

“When you’re farming, it doesn’t stop – especially with animals. It’s always a continual process and that’s why we invite the students to come in on a volunteer basis. If you’re going to prepare for the animal industry, you’ve got to understand those things.”

Students volunteering to clean the animal pens in the Tuscola Technology Center barn place the manure in wheelbarrows, and other students – those focusing on plant science – take the manure from there.

“We have a manure spreader out there and a plant science student will go spread it in the field,” said Allison Bundschuh, 18, a Kingston High School senior.

Twenty-four students are in Glaspie’s class, and those focusing on animal science are studying sheep reproduction. They learn to spot visual signs that a ewe is going into labor. They also learn about other serious issues – such as illnesses – that can afflict an animal or herd.

“We usually only talk about it if it becomes relevant,” Bundschuh said. “We had hoof rot, for a while, in the sheep when they were in the pasture. That’s really only when we talk about illnesses. We treated them for it. This school year and last year, too.”

When a reporter and photographer enter the Tuscola Technology Center barn with four animal science students, sheep begin bleating loudly.

“They’re always very loud,” Bundschuh said. “They always think they’re getting fed. Even when they’re out in the pasture, when we walk out there with feed, they’ll herd around you. So we have to take a couple people at a time to feed them.”

Students, led by Glaspie, learn the process of castrating male lambs that aren’t kept as rams.

“One of the subjects we’re adding in the spring – and will continue to add to over the course of time – is food science,” Glaspie said. “I just got a grant from the (Tuscola County) Community Foundation to buy a bunch of small-scale equipment. One of the big components was a meat-grinder. The idea is to make sausage and bratwurst out of the lamb products that we raised.”

Students will learn the “formulation and all the food safety that goes with that,” Glaspie said.

The Tuscola Technology Center will arrange to butcher and process two wethers – castrated male lambs – and a pig housed in the barn.

“We don’t really eat a lot of lamb – not very many Americans do,” Glaspie said. “So the chef here has agreed to cook a leg of lamb for each class, and lambchops. We do all the work to grow it – we might as well experience the end product.”

Several rabbits, along with two calves, also stay in the Tuscola Technology Center barn.

Students are assigned to each ewe in the sheep pens, and after a ewe gives birth to one or more lambs, “those lambs will need to be ear-tagged and tail-docked,” Glaspie said.

Students tail-dock a lamb by placing a rubber band tightly around its tail, cutting off circulation and causing the tail to fall off eventually.

“With sheep, because they have tails, it’s a health issue,” Glaspie said. “If their tails get wet from manure and stuff, you get flies and you get maggots. So we dock their tails.”

Glaspie said he’ll allow animal science students to bottle-feed the twin lambs – born to the ewe with mastitis – after he ensures the twins get a good start. For now, students stay involved by bathing and drying the pair in the classroom sink.

“Normally the ewe would clean them off, but we were so concerned because her udder doesn’t have any milk, so we had to pull them away from her right away,” Glaspie said.

“By giving them a bath – and maybe it’s a little overkill, but by all the touching, we’re stimulating the lambs and getting them that stimulation the mother would provide. When they’re first born, the ewe is going to lick them off, and this (bath) is kind of simulating that.”

Students studying animal science say the class entertains them.

“I love this class – it’s way better than being at school all day,” Ratajczak said. “You get to do something you love to do, and it’s pretty fun. I like it.”

The agriscience class takes place for several hours each weekday, but Pohlod said it’s a fun learning environment.

The sheep “are sweet,” Pohlod said.

“I never knew that I’d like this class as much as I do now,” Pohlod said. “It doesn’t get boring. There’s always something going on.”

Tom Gilchrist is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at gilchrist@tcadvertiser.com