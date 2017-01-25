Pubs and (fine) grub draw crowds to North Branch

NORTH BRANCH — If you’re amused if someone suggests exploring nightlife in North Branch, know that some visitors to the northern Lapeer County village have taken it seriously for months now.

The expansion of North Branch Bar & Grill last year, and the opening of Niki’s North Branch Lounge in December, has drawn food-seekers to the two establishments boasting menus setting them apart from mere taverns.

Dave Lorenzen, 59, of North Branch, said he has met “a lot of people from out of town” at the two restaurants in the northern Lapeer County village of 1,008 residents.

“My wife and I come to the (North Branch) Bar & Grill for dinner at different times, as we do at Niki’s Lounge, and you meet people from Kingston and Marlette and Lapeer and Otisville,” Lorenzen said. “We’ve become quite a draw.”

Niki’s North Branch Lounge, at 4353 Huron St., offers entrees including maple pecan salmon, honey bourbon pork chops and brisket dinner, along with salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta and pizza.

“They built it brand new, right from the ground up,” Lorenzen said. “My wife and I go down there when it’s my night to cook.”

Earlier this month, North Branch village President M. Kelly Martin ordered pizza at North Branch Bar & Grill, 4029 Huron St., which created a new kitchen and almost doubled its seating capacity following its expansion into a former insurance office next to the original bar.

“Over the last year since North Branch Bar & Grill expanded, when I’ve gone in, it’s not unusual that 50 to 75 percent of the people who are in there for dinner are people I don’t know,” Martin said. “There’s nothing scientific about it, but I see a lot of faces that I’m not familiar with, and I would guess the same thing happens at both ends of town.”

Niki’s North Branch Lounge, on the east edge of the village, draws crowds as well for a menu including specialty burgers such as the Northern Burger — one-half pound ground buffalo, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, mushrooms, lettuce and onions. The Southern Creole Burger is served blackened, with bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato.

“In the past, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, the North Branch Bar & Grill would be so crowded that you couldn’t get a seat, and if that happens once or twice to people coming from out of town, they don’t bother coming back because they know it’s going to be busy,” Martin said.

“With two (bar/restaurants) open, you double the possibility that you’re going to be able to get a place to sit down and have dinner. As we cycle through this and people become aware of (Niki’s North Branch Lounge) opening up, those folks will start coming back from Brown City, Imlay City and Lapeaer, and probably from Caro and Millington.”

“The more business, the more people come to town,” said Jacky Bennett, head of the kitchen and the assistant supervisor at North Branch Bar & Grill.

North Branch Bar & Grill — known by some as the “B&G” — is long known for its 20-ounce prime rib, with two side dishes and a roll, for $18.95.

“It’s to die for — it’s absolutely to die for,” said Sheila Tackett, 49, of Lapeer County’s Deerfield Township, a regular customer.

“We cook it differently than a lot of restaurants do,” said Jenni Friske, 28, general manager of the eatery that features a decorative copper ceiling and an interior emphasizing rich wood and brick in its expanded area — accented by a granite top at the bar.

“We had a lot of attention when we first expanded and we drew more people in from the Lapeer area,” Friske said. “But now, on the weekends, you wouldn’t believe that — while they’re waiting for tables — they’ll tell us they’re coming from the Port Huron area.

“We have people in the summer that drive their motorcycles for hours to try our prime rib.”

A sign on one wall near the bar advertises the Ski-Doo Bombardier — a remnant from a business that once sold snowmobiles on the site of the bar and grill. A T-shirt for sale behind the bar describes North Branch as “A Quaint Little Drinking Village With a Farming Problem.”

“My mom (the late Mickey Hart) was the manager of this bar ahead of me, and when my mom started working here I was 7 years old, and that shirt has been a part of this bar at least since then,” Friske said.

Linda Riester of St. Clair County’s Berlin Township drove about 40 miles to North Branch for lunch at the bar and grill last week.

“It’s just a little getaway — I like North Branch and the food’s very good,” said Riester, dining with a friend.

“I don’t think I’ve had anything here I didn’t like,” Riester said.

North Branch Bar & Grill features a number of tables for eight customers.

“It’s unique in the way everyone kind of joins tables,” Friske said. “You don’t see that at other restaurants. People say ‘Hey, do you mind if we sit with you?’ and they meet new friends. We have that small-town feel and friendliness that we offer, and people really enjoy that because it’s very unique.”

Tackett and Dawn Barber, 56, also of Deerfield Township, can vouch for that.

“Sometimes, on Thursday nights, you can’t even get in,” Barber said.

“I’ve talked to people who come in from out of town, and they’ve actually said people like Guy Fieri (host of the TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”) should write this place up because the food is so good,” added Tackett.

Barber said her mother lived in North Branch for a long time.

“I never came in here but a friend of mine kept saying how good their burgers are, and finally one day, Sheila and I decided to come in here two or three years ago,” Barber said. “We’re regulars now.

“It’s one of those things — it’s in the town and you don’t think about it. But once you get in here, yeah, you come back.”

