Kingston runners get chance to race Down Under

KINGSTON — Kingston athletes Victoria Hale and Lane Torrey tackled a lot of 5 kilometer courses as members of the Cardinals’ cross country teams in the fall.

But those races all took place in Michigan. The next time the duo run a 5K race competitively it might be a little farther away — like the other side of the world.

The duo has been invited to take part in the Down Under Games, an international sporting event that takes place in Australia at the end of June and the beginning of July.

“They’ve been invited to compete in two events, one is an international race where they’ll be representing the U.S.,” said Job Cyril, Michigan program director for Down Under Sports. “Then there is an all-American race as well, which is is divided up into different divisions.”

Hale, a senior, was the top runner for the Kingston girls’ cross country team, which qualified for the Division 4 state meet, last fall. She was fourth in the regional meet and placed 75th at states.

Hale said she was contacted by Down Under Games a couple of months ago.

“Back in November I got a letter through my school and (Down Under) asked about the top two cross country runners from our school,” Hale explained. “It’s pretty amazing, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It will definitely be a time to remember.”

Hale also runs track and plays basketball. She is a duel-sport athlete in the fall, as she plays volleyball as well.

Torrey is presently a member of the Kingston boys’ varsity basketball team and was a state-qualifier in track last spring. Like Hale, the sophomore plays two sports (football and cross country) in the fall. The Kingston boys’ cross country team also qualified for the state meet last year. Torrey was the Cardinals’ top runner with a 120th place finish.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Torrey said. “There’s going to be over 3,000 runners in one of the races and that’s going to be pretty cool.”

The Down Under Games is in its 29th year of sending American athletes to Australia. Located in North Logan Utah, Down Under Sports began with an American football tournament, and has since expanded to include several sports.

“We branched out into other sports like cross country, track, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, all that stuff,” Cyril said. “This is not a youth camp or a backpacker trip, it’s a first class experience.”

The Games begin June 27 and last until July 5.

All cross country athletes have the opportunity to represent the United States, and then face off against some of the best runners in the United States.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to have a USA flag or U.S. jersey that you wear, it’s a huge experience,” Cyril said. “There will be over 3,000 runners in the international race, so they’ll have a computer chip in their shoes for that race.”

Of course, the trip to Australia isn’t just about competition. There will be plenty of sight-seeing.

“We get to go see the (Great) Barrier Reef and we might go deep see fishing,” Hale said. “We’re going to a lot of museums and doing a lot of traveling.”

The Down Under Games are slated to take place in Gold Coast, Queensland, which is located in the center of Australia’s east coast.

But before Hale and Torrey depart for the to the opposite corner of the world, funds must be raised to pay for the trip. Torrey’s package costs $6,000 and Hale’s is $5,000.

“We contacted (Down Under Sports) and they help you through everything,” Torrey said. “They even give you some ideas on fundraisers and sponsors and all that.”

Funds must be turned in by June 2. In the meantime, Torrey and Hale have been visiting local business in search of donations and sponsorships. A spaghetti dinner is planned for April 8 at Kingston Elementary School, and other projects are in beginning phases — such as a 5K fundraiser in the spring.

For information on how to donate, contact Cissie Hale, Victoria’s mother, at halecissie@yahoo.com.