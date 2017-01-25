From ‘B’ team to all-state: North Branch star signs to play volleyball for Spring Arbor

NORTH BRANCH — Stephaney Fifield doesn’t look like a volleyball star. And the North Branch senior never planned on being one.

Fifield began her volleyball career on a whim, following a friend to a tryout in the seventh grade. Five years later, the 5-foot-3 defensive dynamo is a signed and sealed college athlete. In between, she racked up more than enough team and individual honors to qualify for “star” status.

On Monday, in front of teammates, family and friends, Fifield signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Spring Arbor University.

“Hard work, I mean honestly she has worked really hard,” said North Branch coach Jim Fish. “I know a lot of coaches say that, but she’s really done it.”

A friend convinced Fifield to attend tryouts in the seventh grade, because “they needed players on the ‘B’ team,” she said.

“I liked it and continued my eighth grade year,” Fifield said. “And then I was on the ‘A’ team and it was pretty cool. I didn’t know North Branch was this big volleyball school, I just liked playing.”

But North Branch is a big volleyball school, and this season won it’s third Class B state title since 2009. Fifield played a big part of the championship run as the team’s starting Libero.

Fish credited Fifield’s improvement between her junior and senior year as in important part of this year’s success.

“We got to the state finals (in 2015, Fifield’s junior year), but she wasn’t quite at that level,” Fish said. “And the improvement she made from her junior to senior year was amazing. She’s reliable, she got to every ball and made the dig — she was able to take that huge step for us.”

In the process, the individual accolades came rolling in as Fifield earned first team all-TVC east and all region honors as a senior. When the Class B all-state teams were announced, Fifield was listed on the second team.

Not bad for a kid that acted as a team-filler just a few years ago.

Injuries led to a varsity call-up as a sophomore. Last season Fifield cracked the starting lineup.

“My 10th grade year, I really started fighting for positions because I really wanted to play,” Fifield said. “As a junior, it was pretty tough at first, you have to be mentally prepared. So my junior year was all about getting that right mental attitude. But senior year was go-time, I really wanted to win that state title.”

Fifield worked at her game last summer, playing AAU volleyball and working out with her North Branch teammates. And that’s when she caught the eye of Spring Arbor Coach Betsy Martinez.

“I saw her at a summer recruiting event and initially it was her volleyball skill that caught my attention because that’s what you see first,” said Martinez, who attended the signing at North Branch. “Her consistency as a defensive player, her quickness — she’s unbelievably quick — she’s always in the right spot at the right time so her ability to read is outstanding.”

Spring Arbor is located in Spring Arbor Michigan. It competes in the Crossroads League and is a member of the NAIA Division 1. Fifield is receiving an academic scholarship.

Martinez has been volleyball coach at Spring Arbor for two years.

“You see (Fifield’s) intangibles and composure when things get really tight,” Martinez said. “I watched her in the state (tournament) and she didn’t get shaken, and that’s what we want in a libero, somebody that’s emotionally stable.

“So there are a variety of reasons we’re excited to have her.”

Fifield is the fourth North Branch senior volleyball player to sign a letter of intent to play collegiately along with Olivia Fike (Wayne State), Madee Miner (Campbell University) and Emily Ruhlman (Oakland Community College). Fike, Miner and Fifield won a Class B state championship as sophomores, but lost last year in the state championship match.

“This year was really about going into our gym and saying ‘we want our banner up there,'” Fifield said. “That’s what this season was about, doing our best, playing our hardest and winning that title.”

Fifield is one of three triplets that are seniors at North Branch. And all three play different sports. While Stephaney Fifield chose volleyball, Samantha Fifield found her calling on the soccer field and Sydney Fifield is a member of the track and field team.

Over her career, Stephaney Fifield served 1,147 out of 1,242 for a 92.4 percent success rate. She also recorded 1,352 career digs, and led the Broncos in that stat in most games her senior year.