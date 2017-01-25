Buzz gone, but drone use still increasing as crop tool

A couple of years ago, use of drones to take aerial photographs of crop fields was becoming the new rage in agricultural technology.

And although the buzz has died down, drones are being used more than ever.

“I remember going to agriculture clinics and every display was pushing drones,” said Mike Houghtaling, owner of P&C Ag Solutions, in Reese. “But actually I think it’s more popular than ever now, the excitement has just dropped off a bit.”

Aerial imagery — taking photos of a field from above — has long been a tool used by farmers to evaluate the health of crops.

And now, the taking of photos — and understanding what they mean — is quicker, cheaper, and less complicated than ever.

“I’ve been doing this for about 20 years or so,” Houghtaling said. “We started putting weather balloons and kites up in the air to get a camera up there. We’d fly in the air with a Cessna (airplane) to take pictures, then we went into satellite imagery.

“The downfall of all those is clouds, upfront costs and the time it takes to get results.”

Not only has the use of drones simplified the process, drone technology is advancing at a rapid rate.

“Drones are amazing, you can just take it out, fly a field whenever you want to do it,” Houghtaling said. “The costs have come down rapidly and the equipment we have today is improving technologically in leaps and bounds ahead of what we had even a year ago. It’s advancing fast, even drones from a couple of years ago are obsolete.”

Houghtaling, a 38-year-old graduate of Reese High School, opened P&C 16 years ago. His family owns Houghtaling Farms, in Reese.

“We try and show a grower what’s possible, how they can take technology and improve their farm,” Houghtaling said. “We do anything that’s technology-based to make a farmers’ job more profitable, easier and more enjoyable.”

P&C sells drones, but also provides the service of deciphering information provided by drone photographs.

“The main idea is to get a picture of the field in season, so that a grower can make the best possible decision based on the information,” Houghtaling said. “That’s our goal, to provide the data so a grower can make a decision.”

After consulting with Houghtaling about drone technology, Dan Palm, owner of Palm Farms Inc. in Reese, purchased a drone last year.

“Mainly what I use it for is crop-scouting so I don’t have to walk a half-mile across a field just to get a general view,” Palm said. “In the spring, I use it to see my tile-draining line, to see if I have any issues anywhere on the farm, very quickly, without having to go out there and walk it.”

A drone — Houghtaling prefers the “Inspire” series of remote-controlled flying objects — uses an infrared camera to take several shots of a field. The drone then puts the photos together to provide a single image of a piece of land. The final product is a “photosynthesis map” that shows which portions of a field are healthy, and which aren’t. The good and the bad are easily distinguishable, green colors on the map means healthy crops while red or pink colors — or in some occasions black spots — indicate that a part is unhealthy.

The grower can then take the proper steps — such as adding more water or fertilizer — to get the plants back on track.

Palm doesn’t use infrared technology — yet — but that doesn’t mean his drone isn’t doing the job of saving him time and money.

“I’ve used it to compare different varieties that are right next to each other, that’s a big one,” Palm said. “And being able to look for stress spots very fast. If I wanted to walk the farms in a day, I’d be lucky to get half my fields done. With a drone, I can do it in an hour.”

The newer drones carry a modem in the camera, so photos can instantly be emailed to preset email addresses.

“We shoot for a 24-hour turnaround from when a farmer says ‘I think I have a problem,’ to providing a prescription,” Houghtaling said. “In the past, like with satellite imagery, we’d have to wait four or five days to get the map, then we’d have to pull a soil sample and send it to the lab, which would be another week.

“Now it’s instantaneous.”

Houghtaling said P&C purchased its first drone four years ago, and that a drone, and camera, capable of scanning fields can be purchased for between $2,000 and $3,000.

“There’s not a lot of real high-end units ($12,000 to $15,000) being sold because the cheaper ones are almost as sophisticated now,” Houghtaling said. “The camera resolution we use is 30 megapixels, I can’t believe how clear it is.”

Houghtaling said that while many farmers welcome farm-based technologically advances, there are still a lot of area growers that prefer to partake in the traditional method of farming.

“There’s growers that have completely embraced technology in every aspect of their farm,” Houghtaling said. “They aren’t afraid to own a drone and are really embracing aerial imagery. And then there’s a whole other group that wants nothing to do with technology.

“And it’s split about 50/50.”

Drones are most commonly used in Michigan’s Thumb to shoot corn and sugar beet fields.

“You also see them being used in bare fields that aren’t plowed yet,” Houghtaling said. “We can see soil variations and we can see drainage patterns so if there’s a drainage problem, we can identify it.”

Beyond providing the service of deciphering information captured by drones, P&C also trains individuals on how to operate the device.

John Schneider is sports editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at sports@tcadvertiser.com