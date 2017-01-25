1/20 boys’ basketball scores

Reese wins big over Bad Axe in GTW play

REESE — It took a while, but the Reese boys’ basketball team is starting to pick up steam.

And that may mean trouble for future opponents.

On Friday, the Rockets picked up their fourth win in five games, and second in a row in the Greater Thumb West, with a dominating 66-34 win over Bad Axe.

“As a team, we are starting figure things out,” said Reese coach Brian Kern. “We are playing with effort, intensity, and doing it on the defensive end.”

Reese (5-4, 2-1) led 16-8 after one quarter and 35-14 at halftime before blowing the game open with a 22-14 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Kyle Stockmyer led the Rockets with 16 points and added four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Gabe Robinson had 12 points and Isaac Johnson contributed nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

Martin Messing led the Hatchets with a game-high 17 points.

Reese will get a chance to see where it stands tonight as the Rockets host Marlette in a Greater Thumb crossover game. The Red Raiders are 11-0 and ranked 11th in the state in Class C.

Boys’ basketball roundup

Friday games

Laker 45, Vassar 39

VASSAR — The Vulcans held a slim 33-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter of the Greater Thumb West game. But visiting Laker outscored Vassar 13-6 in the final frame to claim the contest.

Ricardo Macon paced the Vulcans with 13 points while Steven Hecht grabbed a team-best nine rebounds.

Vassar (2-7, 0-3) has a non-league game today at Ubly.

Unionville-Sebewaing Area 85, Cass City 41

SEBEWAING — The offense was clicking on all cylinders as the Patriots improved to 3-0 in the Greater Thumb West with the win.

Tyler Heckroth drilled four three-points on his way to a game-high 18 points for USA (6-1 overall), which led 45-19 at halftime. Hunter Bohn and Isaiah Williamson added 13 points each and Macklin Gettel also reached double figures with 10.

Logan Schenk paced Cass City (5-4, 1-2) with 11 points while freshman Sandyn Cuthrell tossed in nine.

Caro 45, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25

CARO — Kyle Fetting and Steven Strachan each recorded double-doubles as the Tigers captured the Tri-Valley Conference crossover contest against MLS, which hails from the TVC West.

Fetting scored 10 points to go with 14 rebounds while Strachan added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tony Fox contributed 10 points and Nolan Hornbacher scored eight for Caro, which evened its record at 4-4.

Millington 62, St. Charles 55

MILLINGTON — Trailing 46-35 entering the fourth quarter, the Cardinals exploded to capture the Tri-Valley Conference crossover game against their TVC West opponent.

Cameron Henderson had team-highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds and Brandon Reed scored 20 — a dozen of which came in the decisive fourth quarter.

Millington improved to 4-4 and next plays on the road Friday in a second TVC crossover against a TVC Central opponent.

Owendale-Gagetown 52, St. Thomas More Academy 49

OWENDALE — David Binder scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 4-2.

Derek Vincent added nine points and 14 boards and Matt Fritz contributed 13 points for O-G.

Frankenmuth 56, Hemlock 32

FRANKENMUTH — Frankenmuth improved to 7-1 with the Tri-Valley crossover win over the TVC West’s Huskies.

Mario Whitley delivered a big game for the Eagles with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sam Gray added nine points, Jack Gilmour scored seven points and had six rebounds, Coreyon Chandler had six points and five rebounds and Grant Bronner scored six points, pulled down dive rebounds and dished out a team-high six assists.

The Eagles are on the road Friday against a TVC Central foe.

Marlette 75, Memphis 42

MARLETTE — The Red Raiders’ winning streak to begin the season is now 11 after the Greater Thumb East victory.

Four players hit double-figures as Marlette improved to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. Barret George led the balanced attack with 15 points while Charles McClatchie scored 14 and Isaac Dale and Bryce George poured in 12 apiece. Bryce George grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, which led 46-25 at halftime.

Marlette is at Reese today in a non-league contest.

North Branch 59, Pinconning 35

NORTH BRANCH — A close game at halftime (a 24-17 Broncos lead) turned into a rout in the second half of the Tri-Valley Conference crossover.

Chance Calvert and Riley Bugg each scored 14 points and Adam Barrows contributed nine for North Branch (4-7).

Dryden 47, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 37

DRYDEN — Dryden is now 7-0 in league play after the North Central Thumb League win.

Max Kage led Dryden with 14 points. Tony Nugent had a game-high 15 for the Tigers, which are now 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the NCTL.