Leola Jean Schell of Crystal River, Florida (formerly of Fostoria),

age 88, passed away January 16, 2017 at home with her family by her

side. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4,

2017 at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Carole Brown

officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. Saturday

until the time of service.

Leola will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dan and infant twins,

Robin and Robert at West Deerfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Citrus County, Inc.

Leola was born February 1, 1928 in Sanilac County to Russell and

Beatrice Bowron. She married Clyde Daniel Schell on June 16, 1949 in

Salina, Kansas. Leola retired from the Social Security Administration

as a caseworker.

Leola loved her flower beds, reading, ballroom dancing, traveling in

her 5th wheel, jigsaw puzzles and sharing good times with family and

friends.

Leola is survived by six children, Charlotte Schell of Portland,

Oregon, Dan (Cheryl) Schell of Mt. Pleasant, Gerald (Cathleen) Schell

of Bay City, James (Cathy) Schell of Venice, Florida, Sandra (Jody)

Pope of Crystal River, Florida, and Bennett Schell of Hickory, North

Carolina; 15 grandchildren, Tressie Word, Amber Word, Ryan (Tara)

Schell, Danny (Amy) Schell, Nicole (Scott) Green, Chris (Dea) Schell,

Jeff (Ellen) Schell, Katie Schell, Emily Schell, Greg Schell, Slade

Schell, Sayge Schell, Weston Pope, Amanda (Jason) McDonald and Casey

Schell; 15 great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Kali, Josh, Katie and Tyler

Schell, Alicia, Zack and Owen Seeley, Hayden and Adison Green, Alex,

Elizabeth and Jake Schell and Alice and Theo Schell;

great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lott; sister, Mildred Hagle;

sister-in-law, Agnes Radar; brothers-in-law, Russell Radar and Ed

Schell; many nieces and nephews; and a special companion, her dog,

Missy.

