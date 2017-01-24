J. Walter Brock of Muskegon (formerly of Caro), age 77, died

peacefully at home on January 9, 2017. Walter was born February 6,

1939 in Caro, the son of the late John Francis Brock and Elna

(Rickwalt) Brock. He met his wife, Lana, in junior high school and

they enjoyed 56 years, 7 months and 12 days of love and spats. He

graduated in 1957 from Caro High School. After high school, he

attended General Motors Institute and received a Bachelor’s degree in

Mechanical Engineering in 1961. Following GMI, he attended the

University of Michigan Law School, graduating in 1965.

Walter was never complacent, never bored and always curious. He was a

successful attorney beginning his law career as a clerk with the

Federal District Court in Grand Rapids and practicing law for over 30

years with the McCroskey Law Firm in Muskegon. He was extremely

dedicated to his law practice, litigating cases on behalf of

plaintiffs in courts all the way up to the Sixth Circuit Court of

Appeals. In addition to his work as an attorney, he passionately

pursued myriad of hobbies including running, squash, tennis,

racquetball, pickle ball, bird hunting, fishing, tying flies, building

and handcrafting wooden boats, photography and writing. He

self-published his memoirs in 2011 and a novel in 2013. Most of all,

he loved spending time with his family and his dogs. Walter was a very

busy man—until disease caused him to give up his endeavors, he never

met a day he didn’t love. He was extremely proud of his children and

grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Lana (Turner) Brock; two daughters, Megan

(Chris) Foote and Marisa (Edward) Green; four grandchildren, Kelsey

Foote, Sydney Foote, Oliver Green and Eleanor Green; brother, Thomas

S. Brock (Bonnie); and sister, Katherine (Charles) McGinnis.

A celebration of Walter’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,

January 28, 2017 at the Sytsema Chapel, 6291 Harvey Street, Norton

Shores, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5

p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sytsema Chapel. There will be a luncheon

immediately following the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center,

400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 and C3 Exchange Spiritual

Community, 950 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.