Fatal accident late Monday in northern Tuscola County

A 22-year-old man from Sebewaing died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscola County’s Columbia Township.

Police are not releasing the name of the man until 24 hours after the family has been notified.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department, the man was travelling east on Bay City-Forestville Road near Ashmore Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a large tree. He was drive a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say fog, wet road conditions, speed, and alcohol were contributing factors.

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Unionville Fire Department, and ACW Ambulance.

Investigation continues into the incident with an autopsy set for today.