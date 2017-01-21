Here’s some quarters – from someone who cares

No matter who you are or where you’re from, you’ll get a clean slate at the Vassar Laundromat from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday — when members of Anchor Cove Church host “Free Laundry Night.”

The church pays for an individual or family to wash two loads of clothes in “double and triple loaders” at the Laundromat at 961 E. Huron Ave. The church also pays to dry all clothes, and provides detergent and sheets that remove static electricity from clothes in the dryers.

“Jesus said when you clothe the needy and fed the hungry, you’ve done it unto me, and when we do people’s laundry, we’re doing it unto him,” said Pastor Dave Wilczynski, 43, of Anchor Cove Church, 201 E. Sanilac Road (M-46) in Tuscola County’s Indianfields Township.

“We just wanted to show people that God loves them unconditionally with no strings attached, and not necessarily if they come to Anchor Cove, or Colwood Church or (Caro) Assembly of God, or wherever,” Wilczynski said.

“We just want them to reconnect with God and show them that God has a plan and a purpose for their lives. We always say our vision is to find hope in a world that doesn’t offer much, and to find love and find purpose.”

The free-laundry event occurs monthly at the Vassar Laundromat, with the next event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Visitors must be present to wash or dry their clothes, but volunteers don’t ask for donations or pass a container seeking money.

“We’re open to talk with people if they want to talk,” Wilczynski said. “If they lost their job, we’ll offer prayer if they want it — no pressure — and we do have some church advertisement pins or postcards. We may bring some Bibles up there to pass out as well, but we don’t preach or nothing like that.”

Bob and Jackie Ledl, Anchor Cove Church members who live in Huron County’s Brookfield Township, help oversee “Free Laundry Night” in Vassar on Wednesday.

“We tell people we’re from Anchor Cove Church and we’re there just to bless them today,” Jackie Ledl said.

The church once hosted a free-laundry event at a Laundromat in Caro, but sought another location after a fire at that business. Wednesday’s event marks the third time the church has hosted a free-laundry event in Vassar.

“When the one in Caro took place we used to get people lined up 30 to 45 minutes before it even started,” said Bob Ledl, 64. Volunteers offer coffee and, sometimes, snacks at the event.

“Some people talk, and some don’t say much,” Bob Ledl said. “We’re just there to serve the people and we’re doing it because of Christ, and to show that love with the community, and give hope.”

Following the fire at the Laundromat in Caro, “We’ve been looking for a place and we found the Vassar Laundromat — it’s clean and it’s nice,” said Wilczynski, whose wife, Kiley Wilczynski, came up with the idea of a free-laundry event.

One free-laundry activity in Caro drew about 45 visitors, the record high for the event, said Dave Wilczynski, who expects at least 20 visitors Wednesday.

“Our church isn’t too far from Vassar, and we do have people from Vassar who come to our church,” Wilczynski said. “We had people from Reese come to Free Laundry Night (in Vassar) the first time after hearing about it on Facebook, and we also had a lady come from Mayville whose well wasn’t working, and she was just so grateful.

“Each time, more and more people come.”

