Kenneth G. Hess of Frankemuth, formerly of Vassar, age 85, died early

Friday morning, January 20, 2017 at his residence at Independence

Village in Frankenmuth. He was born September 9, 1931 in Juniata

Township, Tuscola County, son of the late Joseph M. and Gladys Olive

(Pinkerton) Hess. He was a 1949 graduate of Vassar High School and

attended Michigan State University where he took agriculture courses

for two years. On April 14, 1951, he married the former Gertrude

“Trudy” Schoenow in the St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Richville by

his father-in-law, the late Reverend Dr. William Schoenow. She

predeceased him October 16, 2010. He later married Jan (Lewis) Davis

on September 13, 2014. She survives him. Ken farmed all of his life

and was also employed by the Eaton Foundry in Vassar for 22 years. He

served 12 years as a Tuscola County Commissioner and also served as a

Board Representative of Region VII Area Agency on Aging from

1993-2015. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Fairgrove.

His hobbies included hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his children and their spouses, Paul and Jean Hess of

Vassar; Reverend Steven and Dr. Debra Hess of Ft. Myers, Florida; Ann

Finta of Birch Run; Ret Col. Dean and Mary Hess of Picayune,

Mississippi; Tom and Carol Hess of Vassar; Mary Masker of Vassar;

Andrew “A.J.” and Jo Hess of White Lake; 13 grandchildren and 21

great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his son-in-law, Bob Campbell of

Traverse City; his sister, Daroleen Roberts of Tucson, Arizona; and

his sister-in-law, Esther Hess of Greenville, Illinois. Ken was

predeceased by his daughter, Linda Campbell, son-in-law, Roger Finta

and brother, Harry Hess.

Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017

from the Grace Lutheran Church in Fairgrove. Rev. Joshua Haller will

officiate with cremation to follow. Ken’s cremains will be inurned

next to his wife Trudy at the Riverside Cemetery in Vassar at a later

date. Ken’s Family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever

Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St in Reese on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and at

the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Those

planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace

Lutheran Church in Fairgrove or Concordia Theological Seminary,

Reverend William Schoenow Endowment Fund, 6600 Clinton St. Fort Wayne,

Indiana 46825.