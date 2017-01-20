Kenneth G. Hess of Frankemuth, formerly of Vassar, age 85, died early
Friday morning, January 20, 2017 at his residence at Independence
Village in Frankenmuth. He was born September 9, 1931 in Juniata
Township, Tuscola County, son of the late Joseph M. and Gladys Olive
(Pinkerton) Hess. He was a 1949 graduate of Vassar High School and
attended Michigan State University where he took agriculture courses
for two years. On April 14, 1951, he married the former Gertrude
“Trudy” Schoenow in the St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Richville by
his father-in-law, the late Reverend Dr. William Schoenow. She
predeceased him October 16, 2010. He later married Jan (Lewis) Davis
on September 13, 2014. She survives him. Ken farmed all of his life
and was also employed by the Eaton Foundry in Vassar for 22 years. He
served 12 years as a Tuscola County Commissioner and also served as a
Board Representative of Region VII Area Agency on Aging from
1993-2015. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Fairgrove.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Paul and Jean Hess of
Vassar; Reverend Steven and Dr. Debra Hess of Ft. Myers, Florida; Ann
Finta of Birch Run; Ret Col. Dean and Mary Hess of Picayune,
Mississippi; Tom and Carol Hess of Vassar; Mary Masker of Vassar;
Andrew “A.J.” and Jo Hess of White Lake; 13 grandchildren and 21
great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his son-in-law, Bob Campbell of
Traverse City; his sister, Daroleen Roberts of Tucson, Arizona; and
his sister-in-law, Esther Hess of Greenville, Illinois. Ken was
predeceased by his daughter, Linda Campbell, son-in-law, Roger Finta
and brother, Harry Hess.
Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017
from the Grace Lutheran Church in Fairgrove. Rev. Joshua Haller will
officiate with cremation to follow. Ken’s cremains will be inurned
next to his wife Trudy at the Riverside Cemetery in Vassar at a later
date. Ken’s Family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever
Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St in Reese on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and at
the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Those
planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Grace
Lutheran Church in Fairgrove or Concordia Theological Seminary,
Reverend William Schoenow Endowment Fund, 6600 Clinton St. Fort Wayne,
Indiana 46825.
