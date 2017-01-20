Gary Vern Cowles, of East Tawas, formerly of Silverwood, aged 70,

passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Lakeview Manor

Healthcare Center in Tawas City. Gary was born in Pontiac on May 20,

1946 to Vern and Lula (Titus) Cowles. He was employed with General

Motors for 30 years and in 1994, he decided to step away from the work

force and enjoy his retirement years. Gary was an enthusiast of dirt

bike racing, fishing. Some of his favorite and most memorable times

were spending Sunday afternoons with his daughter Jenn, watching

Detroit Lions Football and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed golfing and

following the updates on his favorite professional golfer, John Daly.

Gary was a member of the Eagles in Tawas City for many years. Gary is

survived by his loving wife of 38 beautiful years, Betty, whom he

married on November 11, 1978; four children, Jenn (Shane) Ardrey,

Renee Davis (Tim West), Rhonda (Dean) Ruedisueli, and Chastity (David)

Henson; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Lyle

(Dorothy) Cowles; one sister, Linda (Ed) Draper; nieces and nephews,

Lisa (Phil) Swartz, Mark (Christina) Irwin, Julie (Don) Sauls, Dewayne

Cowles, and Steven Cowles; and his very best friend, Smokey, who is

Gary’s Standard Poodle! He is preceded in death by his parents, Vern

and Lula Cowles and his nephew, Randy Irwin. Per his wishes, cremation

has taken place and his family will celebrate his life with a memorial

service at a later date. Those wishing to express their condolences

through a memorial contribution are encouraged to give to the Iosco

County Humane Society in his name. An online guest registry is

available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.