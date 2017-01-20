Donald E. Landvoy of Kingston, age 75, died following a long illness

Thursday, January 19, 2017 in Medilodge Nursing Facility, Cass City.

He was born July 30, 1941 in Pontiac to Frank and Marjorie (Jackson)

Landvoy, Jr. He married Suzanne B. Ziton in 1983. She died March 28,

2010.

Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 through 1965, serving in

Paris, France. He worked as a tool and die maker for Fitzsimmons

Manufacturing in Detroit retiring after many years of service. Don

loved going to his property at the Canadian Lakes to camp. He loved

watching the Detroit Red Wings. Don had a love for dogs especially his

Collie, Kirbye. They enjoyed hanging out at the dog park in Royal Oak

where they met up with friends and their dogs.

Don is survived by his siblings: Alan (Judy) Landvoy of Yakama,

Washington, Roger Landvoy of Port Hope, Penny Landvoy of Yakama,

Washington, Marianne Lampela of Kingston; nieces and nephews: Ryan

(Shannon) Landvoy, Rene (Tomas) Bradowski, Greyson (Yulin) Landvoy;

step-nieces and step-nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews: Anna,

Gabrielle, Tristan, Elaina, Leo and Ari.

Final commendation and Military honors will take place at Great Lakes

National Cemetery in Holly 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 with

Pastor Ed Pedley officiating. Interment will be in Great Lakes

National Cemetery next to his wife. Memorials may be made to the

American Cancer Society. Family and friends may share memories,

prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.

Military honors under the direction of the U.S. Air Force.