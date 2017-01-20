0

Caro grad captures images of protesters and supporters at Trump inauguration

January 20, 2017

Caro High School graduate and professional photographer Melies Kish attended the inauguration of President Trump on Friday.

Now living in Granger, Indiana (near South Bend), where the 2003 Caro grad owns her own photography business – Kish Photos – she told The Advertiser she went to the inauguration for no other reason that to capture the emotion surrounding the historical event.

“The people, the protests, and their passion has always been fascinating to me,” Kish said after attending the event. “People speaking their mind whether I agree or not, is a beautiful thing and deserves to be documented so our children can see that people DO care – they are in the streets and are NOT complacent to all that is going on around us.”

Kish can be contacted at mkishphotos@gmail.com

 

 

 

