Caro grad captures images of protesters and supporters at Trump inauguration
Nick Phillips from Providence, Rhode Island. He’s here because “Make America Great, over come differences and to stand behind our government." (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Nick Phillips from Providence, Rhode Island. He’s here because “Make America Great, over come differences and to stand behind our government." (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Leslie Davenport from Mount Rainer, Maryland. She “Can’t believe this is happening!" (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Leslie Davenport from Mount Rainer, Maryland. She “Can’t believe this is happening!" (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Vishaujit Sing from New York. He is an artist and activist who feels dressing like a super hero makes him more approachable to others. (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Vishaujit Sing from New York. He is an artist and activist who feels dressing like a super hero makes him more approachable to others. (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Steve Heaston from Williamsburg Virginia. He is a U.S. Army Vet. Stated “My friends thought I would be assaulted by Trump radicals." (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Steve Heaston from Williamsburg Virginia. He is a U.S. Army Vet. Stated “My friends thought I would be assaulted by Trump radicals." (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Left to right) Jonathon Cook- (Resist Trump sign from Trumansberg, New York) and James Cook- (Stop Trump sign from Camden, Maine) Here to protest against trump and his beliefs and were yelling, “Sexual assault is not okay!” Man in coat wanted to remain anonymous. (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Left to right) Jonathon Cook- (Resist Trump sign from Trumansberg, New York) and James Cook- (Stop Trump sign from Camden, Maine) Here to protest against trump and his beliefs and were yelling, “Sexual assault is not okay!” Man in coat wanted to remain anonymous. (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Alison Hawkins from DC. She is a feminist and activist who is here to witness the inauguration. (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Alison Hawkins from DC. She is a feminist and activist who is here to witness the inauguration. (Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
(Photo by Melies Kish - http://www.kishphotos.com/)
Caro High School graduate and professional photographer Melies Kish attended the inauguration of President Trump on Friday.
Now living in Granger, Indiana (near South Bend), where the 2003 Caro grad owns her own photography business – Kish Photos – she told The Advertiser she went to the inauguration for no other reason that to capture the emotion surrounding the historical event.
“The people, the protests, and their passion has always been fascinating to me,” Kish said after attending the event. “People speaking their mind whether I agree or not, is a beautiful thing and deserves to be documented so our children can see that people DO care – they are in the streets and are NOT complacent to all that is going on around us.”
Kish can be contacted at mkishphotos@gmail.com